Deion Sanders’ son, Shedeur Sanders, who is a freshman quarterback at Jackson State, has now partnered with Beats By Dre. According to CBS Sports, Shedeur Sanders said in a statement, "I remember getting my first pair of Beats, so this feels full circle. I'm excited to be part of a brand that inspires and represents the culture in a positive way; and that's exactly what I want to do with my career. It's an honor to be the first college athlete on their roster, and I couldn't have imagined a better partnership."

FOOTBALL ・ 20 DAYS AGO