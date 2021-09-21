CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney is going to drop a preview of what’s next in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

By Herb Scribner
Deseret News
Deseret News
 8 days ago
The Walt Disney Company announced Tuesday that it will host Disney+ Day on Nov. 12, giving an exclusive sneak peek at what’s to come next for the streaming service. And that includes what’s next in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a release sent to the Deseret News, Disney+ said its...

