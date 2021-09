MILWAUKEE - The Marquette University women's volleyball team beat the UTSA Roadrunners in three sets (25-18, 25-12, 25-17) in its first match of the Marquette Invitational. Marquette was led by its dominant hitting, landing 46 kills in the sweep with a .357 hitting percentage. The Golden Eagles (7-2) were led by Savannah Rennie who tallied 10 kills with a .588 hitting percentage, while also contributing six digs and five blocks. The other boost came from Hannah Vanden Berg who hit at a .353 clip with eight kills and tallied 10 digs.

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO