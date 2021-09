Like the beignets at Café du Monde in New Orleans or chicken and waffles from Roscoe’s in L.A., the sugar-flaked doughnuts churned out for 85 years by Shipley Do-nuts are quintessential to the city from which they originated. Earnest food bloggers everywhere should have Shipley’s at the top of any list meant to drive foodies to the city for a “taste of Houston.” Name another local foodstuff that better fits the bill – go ahead, we’ll wait, and while we do we’ll nosh on an airy, never-greasy Shipley’s glazed. Take your time while we savor its simple but enduring brilliance.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO