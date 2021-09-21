FWAA names Jared Bartlett National Defensive Player of the Week
Jared Bartlett has launched into the national spotlight after his massive game against No. 15 Virginia Tech on Saturday. The Mountaineer linebacker was named the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday by the Football Writers Association of American after his integral efforts in WVU’s 27-21 win over the Hokies. Bartlett logged five tackles and three sacks in the win, both career highs, while adding a forced and recovered fumble to his stat line.www.wboy.com
