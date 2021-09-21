Townsmen VR got a massive update today that changes the whole game

There's a chill in the air, pumpkin spice in our coffee, and - at least around these parts - signs are already going up in abandoned storefronts for Halloween shops. It may not be October quite yet, but for all intents and purposes: it's spooky season. And we're here to help you gear up for Halloween with our list of 5 Massive Horror Board Games To Play This Fall. Whether they're full of terrifying scenarios or meant to be experienced as a campaign/legacy game, these are some of our favorite long, intricate, and deeply strategic horror board games to start playing now if you hope to finish by Halloween.

HOBBIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO