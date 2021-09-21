CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Townsmen VR got a massive update today that changes the whole game

By Daniel Alvarez
gamefreaks365.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest Townsmen VR update is more of a complete overhaul than a regular update. Townsmen VR is nearing the end of its Steam Early Access phase, and HandyGames, the developer behind this title for VR city builders, has announced that the game has received its most recent update. You will no longer be playing on a solitary island in the middle of nowhere; instead, you will have access to an entire world to explore and interact with.

