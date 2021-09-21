CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

Site plan approved for Kings Highway Warehouse in St. Lucie County

 8 days ago
The warehouse will be the largest of its kind in unincorporated St. Lucie County. Photo provided by SLC

St. Lucie County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved a major site plan for a 658,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility to be constructed on 67 acres along Kings Highway south of Orange Avenue and west of Interstate 95.

The undeveloped former agricultural property is zoned Light Industrial with a future land use designation of Mixed Use Development. The parcel lies within the Urban Service Boundary and the warehouse is a Targeted Industry for the county.

The warehouse, which would be the largest in unincorporated St. Lucie County, will be erected in a single phase with “tilt-wall” construction – a process in which preformed concrete slabs are tilted up into place, said Senior Planner Jodi Nentwick.

The project also includes a screening wall along the south property line, along with a retention pond with fountains. Buildout is expected in 2026, Nentwick said.

“St. Lucie County is definitely on the map,” said Planning and Development Director Leslie Olson. “We definitely have people lining up to take advantage of our great location here in St. Lucie County.” County staff and others have been working hard to make sure the warehouse project moves along quickly, Olson said. Another, larger, warehouse and distribution project is expected to be announced soon, she said.

“With the accompanying economic and job creation benefits for residents, we often talk about the Targeted Industry designation, and how tools like incentives and the expedited review can translate to economic opportunity,” said SLC Business Navigator Thondra Lanese. The designation is invaluable as the SLC Economic Development Council shops properties like these to investors, and as staff members navigate potential issues, Lanese said.

“It’s been a real pleasure to see these interactive partnerships at work,” she said. “It helps us to not only do a faster review process, but it helps us to identify issues, find creative solutions, and keep the communication going. That makes the county very attractive to developers.”

In lieu of mitigating trees on the site per county development code, an alternate solution was to have the developer make a $230,277 cash contribution toward the pending purchase of 17 acres of environmentally significant property along Jenkins Road and Ten Mile Creek, Lanese said.


