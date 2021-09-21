CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

U.S. House Dems propose $28.6B in disaster aid for recovery from hurricanes, wildfires, floods

By Laura Olson
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eH1pp_0c3XeX2T00

WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats unveiled a short-term spending measure on Tuesday that would keep the federal government operating through Dec. 3 and provide $28.6 billion for costs related to recent natural disasters.

The bill was passed by the House on a party-line vote Tuesday night, 220-211. But it faces a battle in the evenly divided Senate, where Republicans are opposed to a provision raising the debt ceiling.

That disaster relief money is slightly more than the $24 billion that the Biden administration asked Congress to approve for extreme weather events during the last 18 months, including hurricanes, floods and wildfires.

A summary of the new legislation specifies that it would include aid to states related to Hurricanes Ida, Delta, Zeta, and Laura, wildfires, severe droughts and winter storms and other natural and major disasters declared in 2021 and prior years.

“The relief is provided to virtually all corners of the nation, because all corners of the nation have been suffering,” House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro, (D-Conn.), said during a Rules Committee meeting Tuesday morning.

“It helps to rebuild in the wake of these disasters, and provides a lifeline to families struggling to get back on their feet.”

The spending bill also would lift the limit on federal borrowing through the end of 2022, which would prevent a default on the federal debt that otherwise will occur in the coming weeks.

The U.S. House is expected to move quickly on the bill, with plans to begin debate later on Tuesday. The short-term funding measure is needed because Congress is unlikely to finish its work passing full-year spending bills before the end of the current fiscal year on Sept. 30.

But the measure’s fate is complicated by the multiple urgent components packaged into one piece of legislation. Republicans have said they will not support raising the debt ceiling, even though not doing so risks significant fiscal consequences.

Democrats had sought to push past that opposition by including the money needed to avoid a government shutdown, as well as billions in disaster relief that would help a number of states with Republican legislators in Congress.

The disaster relief money would be allocated through a broad range of agencies. It includes:

  • $10 billion for crop losses due to devastating storms in 2020 and 2021;
  • $2.6 billion to reimburse states for repairs to roads and bridges;
  • $1.2 billion in low-interest loans to businesses, homes and renters; and
  • $5 billion for Community Development Block Grants for restoration of housing and infrastructure, or economic revitalization.

It also includes funding for drought and disaster response related to Western wildfires, including fire remediation and a waiver on the annual pay cap for emergency wildland fire suppression workers at the Department of the Interior and U.S. Forest Service.

Other money in the bill is intended to reduce the effects of future extreme weather events, through research on forecasting hurricanes and detecting wildfires, and the construction of flood and storm damage-reduction projects.

The Biden administration issued a statement of support on Tuesday night, saying the measure “would keep the federal government open, provide disaster relief, and avoid a catastrophic default so that the government can continue serving the American people without interruption as we continue to confront a pandemic, recover from and respond to disasters, and power an economic recovery. ”

The post U.S. House Dems propose $28.6B in disaster aid for recovery from hurricanes, wildfires, floods appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Government shutdown: What happens to Social Security, SNAP, VA benefits and more?

The U.S. Senate failed on Monday to pass a measure that would have suspended the federal debt ceiling and stave off a partial government shutdown set for the end of this week. The bill, introduced by Senate Democrats, sought to pass a measure that funds the government through Dec. 3, and suspends the debt ceiling through Dec. 16, 2022. The measure had already been approved by the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
newscentermaine.com

How a shutdown would impact Social Security, food stamps

WASHINGTON — Congress is running out of time to fund the government past Thursday to avoid a government shutdown. This all comes as Democrats try to make progress on trimming President Joe Biden's proposed $3.5 trillion government overhaul and passing a companion $1 trillion infrastructure bill. On Monday, Republican senators...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Trump loses bid to escape 'Electric Avenue' copyright lawsuit

(Reuters) - Former Republican President Donald Trump must face copyright claims brought by "Electric Avenue" musician Eddy Grant over Trump's alleged misuse of his song on a video he posted to Twitter, a Manhattan federal court ruled Tuesday. U.S. District Judge John Koeltl said Trump and his campaign hadn't proven...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MarketRealist

What Joe Biden's Driving Tax Would Mean for Motorists

Within the massive infrastructure bill moving through Congress are 2,700 pages detailing the various programs President Biden hopes to put in place. Although the bipartisan $1 trillion package has passed the Senate, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has “effectively decoupled the two bills” according to the New York Times.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
goodmorningpost.com

The Taliban have warned the United States of “bad consequences” if drones are used in Afghan skies

According to Sputnik, the Taliban announced on Tuesday that US drones are operating in Afghan airspace and urged the US to adhere to its commitments in order to avoid unpleasant consequences. The Taliban’s spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, called the US move a breach of national security and urged all countries, including the US, to follow mutual duties.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosa Delauro
theeastcountygazette.com

10.7 Million Americans to Get Insurance Rebates by Next Week

AROUND 10.7million People are set to get insurance coverage rebates for as much as $299 subsequent week. Well-being insurers are restricted to how much of shoppers’ premiums they will preserve for administration, advertising, and income. To explain this, for example, for individual and family plans, insurers have to spend 80%...
PERSONAL FINANCE
MSNBC

In court case, Giuliani shed new light on the Big Lie's origins

The New York Times published a striking front-page report last week with a headline that read, "Trump Campaign Knew Lawyers' Voting Machine Claims Were Baseless, Memo Shows." As the article detailed, Donald Trump's political operation carefully examined key election conspiracy theories, found them to be baseless, and prepared an internal memo on the findings.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Disasters#Drought#Winter Storms#Dems#Democrats#Senate#Republicans#Hurricanes Ida#Zeta#Rules Committee#The U S House#Western#U S Forest Service#American
New York Post

Billions hidden in $3.5 trillion bill to tilt election scale

The Democrats’ $3.5 trillion social-engineering bill pushed by President Biden and Nancy Pelosi is called Build Back Better. It should be called Building a Political Scam. Buried in the 2,465 pages are numerous billion-dollar grants to unnamed community organizations for vague purposes like promoting “community engagement,” providing “support and advice,” and “creating equitable civic infrastructure.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

1K+
Followers
566
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy