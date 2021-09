If Atlanta wants a serious shot at hosting the 2026 World Cup, one big change will need to be made: the artificial turf on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will have to be replaced with real grass. Soccer chiefs at FIFA stipulate any World Cup playing surface must consist entirely of natural grass. That could be a problem for the Benz as a potential venue because the building’s extreme height doesn’t allow sufficient sunlight for the grass to grow. ajc.com.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO