CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Chipotle adds new meat to menu

By Seth Lemon
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 8 days ago

After testing the addition in several stores, Chipotle will add a smoked meat option to its menu nationwide. Rewards program members can taste it sooner if they order through the app.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Offering Free Cheeseburgers for a Whole Week

September 18 is a big day in the food holiday world. It's National Cheeseburger Day. You'll find a lot of deals at restaurants that Saturday. Wendy's, however, is declaring that September 18 is just part of National Cheeseburger Week. From September 13 to 19, you can head to Wendy's to...
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

4 New Menu Items You'll See at McDonald's This Fall

McDonald's likes to keep things pretty classic when it comes to its core menu. Big Macs, chicken sandwiches, and McNuggets are the reliable fan favorites that won't be changing any time soon. But that doesn't mean that the fast-food giant doesn't like to adorn its menu and delight its fans with some seasonal limited-time offers.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Burger King Fish Sandwich: What To Know Before Ordering

Burger King is a brand that's known for flame-broiled burgers and its joke-laden, provocative advertising. Alongside all the colorful marketing, Burger King's product lineup has stayed pretty consistent throughout the years. One such product in the chain's arsenal is the Big Fish Sandwich. There's pure beauty in a good, simple fried fish sandwich — crunchy, seasoned breading, tangy tartar sauce, crisp lettuce, and a not-too-soft, springy bun is really all you need.
RESTAURANTS
94.5 KATS

The New Thing on the Taco Bell Menu is Unique to Say the Least

I was at Taco Bell over the weekend and noticed they released their take on the chicken sandwich. The Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco is now available and knew I had to try one. The chicken sandwich is nothing new to most restaurants. Many fast food places have had that option for years. It wasn't until recently when there was kind of an Internet war between several including Popeyes and Chic-fil-A on who had the better sandwich that more and more started focusing on their own version. There was even a time when Popeye's restaurants couldn't keep up with demand.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
geekculture.co

McDonald’s All-New McPepper Arrives In September For A Limited Time

McDonald’s is releasing an all-new limited-edition burger that may just be a brand new favourite for pepper lovers! Launching on 2 September, the McPepper will be hitting all restaurants in Singapore. The new McPepper burger features two tender beef patties coated in sweet and spicy black pepper sauce. The patties...
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Chipotle's All-New Meat Option Is About to Upgrade Your Burrito Game

I've got my Chipotle toppings down to a science—hot salsa, cheese, roasted veggies, the works—but I've continued to cycle between protein choices. There was my sofritas phase, a stint with chorizo, and even a real barbacoa infatuation there for a second. But now, the ubiquitous burrito slinger is unleashing a real game-changer of a new protein option: Smoked Brisket.
FOOD & DRINKS
103.5 KISSFM

Move Over, Chick-Fil-A; There’s A New Chicken Joint In Town

Chick-Fil-A seems to be the absolute gold standard when it comes to satisfying a chicken sandwich craving. And that craving hits a lot of people all at once because there is always a wildly long line in the drive-thru. I have literally never seen the line shorter than 6 cars. I long to be there to see the first person who gets to the drive-thru window for the day. It lives up to the hype, plain and simple. And it's not even just standard chicken sandwiches. They have breakfast chicken items, burritos, and even a spicy chicken sandwich. But now comes a chicken place KNOWN for spicy chicken that very well might steal some customers.
RESTAURANTS
Food Network

Krispy Kreme Blesses Us with Its Take on Cinnamon Rolls

There are certain associations we can always count on. We’ll find burgers at McDonald’s, tacos at Taco Bell and pancakes at IHOP. The same has always been true for Krispy Kreme -- it’s a great spot to get doughnuts. Except it turns out their latest new menu item isn’t a doughnut at all!
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chipotle#Food Drink#Mexican
KTSA

Whataburger adds 4 limited time items to its menu

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — You’re going to have some tough decisions to make the next time you roll up to the drive-thru at Whataburger. They’re adding some items to the menu. Two of them are returning favorites, the other two are new options. Coming back to the burger chain...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
flicksandfood.com

Gigi’s Cupcakes is Announcing Fall with a New Menu

Gigi’s Cupcakes Celebrates Fall with Their New, Delicious Fall Menu Available Now. Fall is in the air and Gigi’s Cupcakes is celebrating with their new seasonal flavors available now. With their delicious batch of Fall-themed cupcakes in addition to their holiday theme boxes, Gigi’s Cupcakes will debut new Fall-inspired, uniquely crafted cupcakes that will leave customers filled with bliss all season long.
RESTAURANTS
onemileatatime.com

Emirates Adds Iced Americano & Affogato To Menu

Usually when I write about Emirates improving its premium cabin beverage selection, it’s because the airline is serving a new $500 bottle of wine in first class. Here’s a genuine improvement to Emirates’ beverage selection that doesn’t involve alcohol, for once. Emirates ups its inflight coffee game. Emirates will be...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
AOL Corp

Chipotle gives smoked brisket a limited menu run

In a world where fast food chains are embracing meat alternatives on the menu, Chipotle (CMG) has opted for the real thing. In a long-awaited update, smoked brisket will join chicken, shredded beef, pork and the vegan sofritas on Chipotle's menu. The new protein is set to hit restaurant locations in both the U.S. and Canada beginning Thursday, September 23rd, and will be available on third-party delivery apps on September 27th.
RESTAURANTS
Fox5 KVVU

New menu items at Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Tropical Smoothie Café shows its new strawberry chia lemonade smoothie and its amazing green goddess flatbreads. For more information, visit tropicalsmoothiecafe.com. This segment is sponsored by Tropical Smoothie Café. VoteBOLV.com/Tropicalsmoothie.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

Pizza Express goes VEGAN! Chain launches its first plant-based branch alongside the biggest-ever meat-free menu in all restaurants

Pizza Express has delighted its customers by launching its first ever vegan branch in London. The chain's new brand on The Strand will serve twists on its classic dishes including the 'American Jack' - a smoky jackfruit 'pepperoni' and tomato with the signature vegan mozzarella alternative and the 'Vegan Ad Astra' – a Quorn pizza with sweet red peppers, Cajun spice, red onion, tomato, garlic oil and vegan mozzarella alternative.
RESTAURANTS
cw39.com

DoorDash food delivery service adds alcohol to its menu as take-out option

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Starting on September 20, DoorDash customers can order alcohol with their meal and have it delivered. The alcohol delivery service is offered in 20 states across America. Texas is one of the qualifying states. According to a Nielsen report, alcohol is the fastest-growing e-commerce vertical across all consumer packaged goods.
HOUSTON, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy