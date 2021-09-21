Run The Rocks Fundraiser Benefits The American Lung Association

DENVER (CBS4)- Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in the United States, and the American Lung Association continues to fight to find a cure. You can help their mission by participating in their upcoming Run the Rocks 5k/10k at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre on Sunday, Oct. 10.

James Williard first got involved in the fundraiser after losing his father to lung cancer in 2014.

“I was looking at something to do that would help bring more awareness to lung disease and quitting smoking. I’ve always been involved with different races, and when I saw Run the Rocks, I thought this is a beautiful venue and a great cause.”

Sadly, Williard also lost his mother and brother to lung cancer. His mother passed away in 2018, and his brother passed away in 2020 after contracting covid. He shares his story and passion for health and wellness as a dance teacher at Zenergy Dancesport .

“When you watch someone who has lung cancer and they’re struggling to breathe, you really just want to promote health and wellness as well as lung health. That’s why I share my story. And I tell people how much fun the Run the Rocks event is in the hopes they’ll want to take part.”

Williard has a personal goal of raising $1,500 this year. He’ll be taking part in the event with the Rumba Runners team. If you’d like to donate to the event or sign up to take part, registration is open now .