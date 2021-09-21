CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Run The Rocks Fundraiser Benefits The American Lung Association

By Robin Clutters
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z3xnE_0c3XeBrj00

DENVER (CBS4)- Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in the United States, and the American Lung Association continues to fight to find a cure. You can help their mission by participating in their upcoming Run the Rocks 5k/10k at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre on Sunday, Oct. 10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HF2At_0c3XeBrj00

(credit: CBS)

James Williard first got involved in the fundraiser after losing his father to lung cancer in 2014.

“I was looking at something to do that would help bring more awareness to lung disease and quitting smoking. I’ve always been involved with different races, and when I saw Run the Rocks, I thought this is a beautiful venue and a great cause.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eH37q_0c3XeBrj00

(credit: CBS)

Sadly, Williard also lost his mother and brother to lung cancer. His mother passed away in 2018, and his brother passed away in 2020 after contracting covid. He shares his story and passion for health and wellness as a dance teacher at Zenergy Dancesport .

“When you watch someone who has lung cancer and they’re struggling to breathe, you really just want to promote health and wellness as well as lung health. That’s why I share my story. And I tell people how much fun the Run the Rocks event is in the hopes they’ll want to take part.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20s97I_0c3XeBrj00

Run the Rocks (credit: Run The Rocks)

Williard has a personal goal of raising $1,500 this year. He’ll be taking part in the event with the Rumba Runners team. If you’d like to donate to the event or sign up to take part, registration is open now .

Comments / 0

Related
WMDT.com

‘Rally for Red’ fundraiser to help Delaware man battle stage four lung cancer

MILTON, Del. – Ryan Ennis, a Delaware man was recently diagnosed with staged four metastatic lung cancer, but he isn’t taking on this fight alone. The community is now rallying behind him with a fundraiser at Revelation beer gardens at Hudson Fields in Milton, DE, called Rally for Red, with all the proceeds going to Ryan and his family. “We’ve seen how this community is willing to not only dive deep in the depths of their pockets to help but pour out their souls in any which way that they can to help,” says Ryan Ennis.
DELAWARE STATE
cleveland19.com

Lung Association, Cleveland Clinic join forces for annual Lung Force Walk

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lung Association and the Cleveland Clinic joined forces Saturday morning for the annual Lung Force Walk at the Great Lake Science Center. Arttina Lavender told 19 News that she walked because she sees people daily who are battling lung disease. Lavender works as an administrative...
CLEVELAND, OH
communityadvocate.com

Annual Rock & Walk for Babies will benefit Northborough center

NORTHBOROUGH – Funds from the annual Rock & Walk for Babies, which honors families who have lost a baby, will go toward the Massachusetts Center for Child Loss in Northborough. The Center, which provides education and resources for bereavement and wellness, is located at 300 West Main St. The sixth...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
local21news.com

The American Heart Association hosting the annual Heart walk

HARRISBURG, PA — People took to city island Saturday afternoon for the annual Heart Walk hosted by the American Heart Association. This year's event was back in person with many signs encouraging social distancing. The walk was a mile long with other activities like information on heart disease and a...
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Charity#Rumba
KRQE News 13

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosts fundraiser

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The “Out of the Darkness Experience” is a journey of remembrance, hope, and support. It unites our communities and provides an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental illness have affected our lives and the lives of those we love and care about.
CHARITIES
McPherson Sentinel

Cold drinks and live music fundraiser to benefit area seniors

Food, beer and music will be the focus of a fundraising event for Bluestem PACE. “This event will be a good opportunity to enjoy a fall evening and the company of others while also supporting others," said Sheryl Dossett, Bluestem PACE fund advancement associate. Three Rings Brewery in McPherson (536...
MCPHERSON, KS
Storm Lake Times

BVRMC receives American Heart Association award

Buena Vista Regional Medical Center received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline EMS Silver Plus Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures to treat patients who suffer severe heart attacks for the second consecutive year. Each year, more than 250,000 people experience an ST elevation myocardial infarction, the deadliest type of heart attack, caused by a blockage of blood flow […]
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Charities
MyStateline.com

Rock House Kids holds fundraiser to expand reach and facilities

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A safe haven for local kids held it’s most important fundraiser of the year. “Streets and Sweets” helps raise money for Rock House Kids. There were live and silent auctions, and performances from local children. The non-profit works with kids ages 6 to 18, and offers a safe place to have fun and get hot meals, tutoring and mentoring. Money that was raised will help Rock House expand it’s reach and facilities.
ROCKFORD, IL
WDIO-TV

Water balloons for the American Heart Association

If you were in grade school again, what would you do to get the change to launch a water balloon at your teacher?. For Esko students, that dream became a reality Friday night. On the playground blacktop, students pelted gym teacher Bridget Vesel-Johnson with as many water balloons as they could!
CHARITIES
WCJB

Non-profits hope to benefit from Give 4 Marion fundraiser

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - For 24 hours starting next Tuesday, anyone will be able to financially support some of their favorite non-profits. This is the second year that the Community Foundation of Ocala / Marion County, has organized ‘Give 4 Marion.’. Last year the virtual fundraiser collected more than $300,000...
OCALA, FL
japanculture-nyc.com

Fundraiser for New York Budo Association

UNITE 2021 Fundraiser (PART 2) Friday, September 24 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. A fundraising event for the New York Budo Association and the traditional Japanese martial and cultural arts community in New York City continues this Friday. Nonprofits such as the New York Budo Association (NYBA) are still...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kaiserpermanente.org

Hawaii hospital recognized by American Heart Association

Moanalua Medical Center receives Quality Achievement Awards for high-quality stroke and cardiac care. HONOLULU ― Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center has been recognized by the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® awards for high quality stroke and cardiac care. The awards recognize the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke, heart failure, and severe heart attack patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines founded in the latest scientific evidence. The goal is speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke and severe heart attack patients, and reducing hospital readmissions for heart failure patients.
HAWAII STATE
healthday.com

American Urological Association, Sept. 10-13

The annual meeting of the American Urological Association was held virtually this year from Sept. 10 to 13 and attracted participants from around the world, including clinicians, academicians, allied health professionals, and others interested in urology. The conference highlighted recent advances in the prevention, detection, and treatment of urological conditions, with presentations focusing on the advancement of urological patient care.
HEALTH
FOX2now.com

Learning Disabilities Association hosts fundraiser at Brookdale Farms

Learning Disabilities Association hosts fundraiser at Brookdale Farms. Learning Disabilities Association hosts fundraiser at Brookdale Farms. New vaccination incentives to be announced in St. Louis County. How to get screened for prostate cancer. This season's flu vaccine is safe to get in conjunction with COVID vaccine. FOX 2 and KPLR...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
Radio Iowa

Lung Association calls on adults to get tetanus, diptheria, pertussis vaccine

Iowans are hearing plenty about flu shots and COVID-19 boosters, but a lung doctor says another vaccine needs to share the spotlight. It’s called T-Dap, for tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis. Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos, a spokesman for the American Lung Association in Iowa, says pertussis or whooping cough can lead to life-threatening problems. “In Iowa, there were 244 cases in 2019 which is roughly about eight cases per 100,000 which puts Iowa in the middle of all 50 states,” Galiatsatos says. “Those are 244 cases too many. Those are preventable diseases for adults and we want to make sure they understand how to prevent the disease.”
SCIENCE
abc12.com

Heart of Worship Dance Studio hosting fundraiser to benefit Flint youth

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Heart of Worship Dance Studio works to enrich the lives of Flint youth through the art of dance. The nonprofit teaches several dance genres while instilling positive life lessons for children. Heart of Worship Dance Studio will be at Simply Nutrition on Beecher Road on Friday.
FLINT, MI
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy