GHS Key Club gives back

Submitted photo Students pictured (left to right): Adriana Galano, Leo Elias, Ava Blaskovich (officer), Wesley Amaro (officer) Jazlynna Bergeron (President), Johany Marin, Isabel Rojas.

The Gainesville High School Key Club recently presented a check for $600 to Ginger Johnson of Abigail’s Arms.

The club raised this money at a back-to-school car wash in August – despite a the event being rained out several times. The students ultimately stood out in the rain with signs for Abigail’s Arms. Thanks to several generous donations, the club exceeded its initial goal of $400.

The Gainesville Kiwanis Club, inspired by the Key Club’s persistence despite the rain, donated an additional $400, bringing the grand total raised for Abigail’s Arms to $1,000.

These funds will be used to purchase kinetic sand and other materials for Abigail’s Arms’ play therapy center.

Key Club, the largest studentled service organization in the world, is an organization under the Kiwanis Club.

The objectives of the organization are to develop leadership and a service attitude in high school level students while at the same time providing millions of hours of service to the communities they serve.

The GHS Key Club sponsor is Natalie Dollar.