3 Positive Takeaways from Sunday’s Loss to 49ers

After running all over the Falcons in week one, expectations were set high for week two’s home opener agaisnt the 49ers. Maybe a little too high. For the first time in two years, the Linc was fully packed as fans were hungry to see the Birds play in person. In the first half of the game, it seemed like we completely dominated the 49ers, and all we had was 3 points to show for it. A huge touchdown to second year receiver Jalen Reagor that got called back, followed by a blocked field goal, followed by a 91 yard pass from Hurts to Quez Watkins that resulted in horrible goal line play calling (including this years edition of the Philly Special) left us with just three points in the first half, and a lot of disappointment.