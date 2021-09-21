This Cupertino startup is working on a tiara-like device that could make a world of difference for stroke patients
When treating a person who's suffered a stroke, it matters a lot what kind of stroke it was. It's particularly important to know whether the stroke was caused by a blood clot in one of the large arteries leading to the brain. That's because that type of stroke, known as a large vessel occlusion, needs to be treated right away, but not every hospital is equipped to provide the necessary treatment.www.bizjournals.com
