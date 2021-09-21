CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers fans upset after waiting nearly an hour outside Lambeau

By Ben Bokun
 8 days ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) -- While the Packers played football…

"We missed the flyover and the national anthem," Evan Vandenelzen said.

Thousands of fans played the waiting game.

"It's already 7-0," Keenan Stellingworth said. "We've missed half the game already."

Many Packers faithful say they waited nearly an hour in long lines to get into Lambeau Field prior to Monday night's home opener.

Some stretched from the stadium to restaurants across the street.

"This is by far the worst I've ever seen it," Green Bay-based fan Mark Klemp said. "And it's a new section. … but we've been here 45 minutes in line. You get to see the flyover and stuff which is cool. But you wanna be inside the stadium to see the flyby. That'd be the cool part."

The Packers are only accepting digital tickets and have reported a staffing shortage to start the season.

But the team says that wasn't the full reason why lines were so long.

"We just had a lot of late arriving people that simply had to take that time to get through," Packers Director of Public Affairs Aaron Popkey said.

The team advises fans to get in line as soon as possible to avoid large crowds. Lambeau Field now shoots off fireworks an hour before each game.

"When you hear those fireworks and you're nearby, head to the gate and use the gate that's listed on your ticket," Popkey said.

California-based Packers fan group throws the 'perfect tailgate' in Lambeau neighborhood

Monday night was the first full-capacity regular season game in almost two years, so the Packers believe fans are still getting back into the swing of things.

"Maybe people have to get their phones figured out first or whatever, but I don't know," Klemp said. "It's not working in this new section."

The Packers are hosting a job fair this Thursday in an effort to obtain more employees.

Comments / 11

Dale Alter
7d ago

Here's how you beat it! Stay home, don't give the spoiled brat athletes and the NFL the money, and watch it on TV. Better view and replays!

Reply
9
Sue Stoffel
7d ago

Not surprised. They let so many people go because they went going cashless, and were in no way prepared for a real crowd. People had to buy beer and food before going into the stands, which jammed up the concourse. Fans deserve better for what they pay for a ticket.

Reply
6
Jean Werner
7d ago

After being a football fan for 60 years I’m done with the NFL. If you would all do the same just think how things would change for the better.

Reply
5
