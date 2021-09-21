State Sen. Jacque discharged from hospital after fighting COVID-19

Wisconsin State Sen. Andre Jacque was discharged from the hospital Tuesday, a spokesman for the state legislator said in a statement.

Sen. Jacque tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized in August. A previous report said he had been put on a ventilator, but his condition at the time was stable.

"He and his family wish to thank everyone for the prayers and good wishes that are making his recovery possible," read a statement from Matt Tompach, communications director for the state senator. "Sen. Jacque is doing much better; he is in touch with his staff on legislative and district issues, and he is reaching out to his friends and colleagues. While Sen. Jacque has a ways to go as he continues respiratory and occupational therapy, he is feeling good mentally, breathing well, and making substantial progress toward regaining his health."

Jacque is a Republican who represents northeast Wisconsin.