Tigers tumble in this national outlet's CFB rankings

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
 8 days ago

Clemson fell far in this national outlet’s college football rankings following its narrow 14-8 win over Georgia Tech last Saturday at Death Valley.

CBS Sports updated its ranking of all 130 FBS teams after Week 3 and now has Clemson at No. 11.

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 5 in the CBS Sports 130.

Ahead of Clemson in the latest CBS ranking are, in order from 1-10, Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Oklahoma, Penn State, Iowa, Texas A&M, Cincinnati, Ohio State and Florida.

Clemson (2-1, 1-0 ACC) is currently ranked No. 9 in the AP Top 25 poll and No. 7 in the Coaches Poll.

#Cfb#College Football Rankings#American Football#Cbs Sports#Fbs#Tigers#Ap
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Dabo Swinney sends strong message to Lyn-J Dixon

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney did not mince his words after Saturday’s blowout win over South Carolina State. Asked about Tigers running back Lyn-J Dixon, who carried the ball just four times, Swinney did not hold back. Dixon was widely expected to be Clemson’s starting running back this season, especially...
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks, Jaguars Reportedly Agree To Significant Trade

The Seattle Seahawks acquired a defensive back who is plenty familiar with the Pacific Northwest from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night. The Jaguars sent cornerback Sidney Jones to the Seahawks, according to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter. Jones already has plenty of fans in Seattle. He was a star for the Washington Huskies from 2014-to-2016. It’s only fitting he’s heading back to the area.
NFL
The Clemson Insider

