Dallas, TX

Warrant Issued For Dallas Police Officer Jacob Hughes, Accused Of Fabricating Evidence

By CBSDFW.com Staff
 6 days ago

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police have issued a warrant for officer Jacob Hughes, badge no. 11160, for allegedly fabricating physical evidence.

DPD officer Jacob Hughes, badge no. 11160 (credit: Dallas Police Department)

“Although I am extremely disheartened by what this investigation revealed, I am proud of the internal control measures performed by the supervisors that exposed the actions of those involved. When we work together and hold all officers accountable for their actions, we build trust among ourselves and the community we serve,” said Chief Eddie Garcia.

The move came Tuesday morning, Sept. 21, after the department said they uncovered video of an illegal search of a Dallas resident. Hughes has worked for the Dallas Police Department since March 2016, according to news release from the department. Currently assigned to the Southeast Patrol Division, Hughes is now on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs investigation.

Four other Dallas police officers are on administrative leave following Grand Jury Referrals for Official Oppression. They are: Officer Nathan Newman, #11064, Officer Bradley Williams, #10973, Officer Thomas Foster, #11272, Officer Moses Munoz, #11061, and Officer Dylan Nelson, #11280. All the involved officers are assigned to the Southeast Patrol Division.

Bren
6d ago

If it wouldn't of been on video and also in today's climate of zero tolerance for police misconduct, that man would of continued doing whatever he wanted, regardless of who and how many he hurt, for probably a very lengthy career as a police officer. There's probably more lije him, hiding in plain sight all across the US that may never be uncovered. No. I will NEVER trust a cop.I've personally witnessed too much and whether they're honest or not, they all have super inflated egos they need to feed continuously.

StreetScribe
6d ago

this looks like the guy that took the report from me, the victim, but never actually listened to my story. he, instead, listened to every lie the perpetrator had to utter, and then created a report. its on tape. to this very day, my story gas still not been recorded other than me calling their commanders and snapping on the ones who took the call. i had to bless them.

Karm' Ella-Rose
7d ago

I'm sooo glad Chief Garciá that you are NOT hiding their names!!🙌 Ty for putting them out there🇨🇱

CBS DFW

Dallas Police Release Video Of ‘Person Of Interest’ In Hall Street Murder Of Justin Thompson

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police have released video of a person of interest in a shooting at an apartment complex on September 20. They’re hoping someone will recognize the individual and help them identify and locate the person. It was just before 3:00 a.m. when police were called to the Flamingo Apartments, in the 3900 block of North Hall Street. When officers arrived they found Justin Wayne Thompson lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded but pronounced the 30-year-old dead at the scene. The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating and identifying the person of interest seen in the video. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Scott Sayers at 214-671-3647 or by sending an email to scott.sayers@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 170550-2021. Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Affidavit: Accused Killer Jason Thornburg Says Slayings Were Human Sacrifices

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The man accused in the deaths of three people found in a burning dumpster last week, Jason Thornburg is behind bars. The 41-year-old electrician’s apprentice is charged with capital murder of multiple persons. He has also admitted to killing another woman in another state and a 61-year-old Fort Worth man in May. He said he slit the man’s throat, then uncapped a gas line and lit a candle in the room… all as a human sacrifice, according to the affidavit.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Law Enforcement Officials Arrest Hit-And-Run Driver That Struck 2 Deputies

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department arrested a hit-and-run driver who hit two deputies with his red Ford pickup during a traffic stop on Sept. 28. Police later identified the 19-year-old driver as Jovany Vasquez. It happened just after 9:30 a.m. on WB I-20. Driving a Red Ford F-150, Vasquez also struck another car, then fled the location. The two deputies were transported in stable condition along with two other people to local hospital, according to Dallas County Sheriff’s Department Detective Raul Reyna. Law enforcement officials have yet to release the identities of the injured deputies. Vasquez faces three counts of accident involving injury. He’s currently at the Dallas County jail.    
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Armed Woman Dies Following Allen Police Officer-Involved Shooting In Wendy’s Parking

ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An armed woman who was fired upon by an Allen Police officer during a disturbance call in a Wendy’s parking lot on Monday, Sept. 27, died. Police identified her on Tuesday as Gloria Marie Strong, 27. A man is hospitalized. Police said he is Michael Anthony Cooper, 24. Police said the incident began shortly before 2:30 p.m. at 301 Central Expressway South. When officers arrived, they were unable to locate the disturbance but began looking around the area. In the Wendy’s parking lot at 601 W. McDermott Dr (located one building to the east) officers saw a woman holding a rifle at...
ALLEN, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas County Sheriff Needs Help Identifying Truck Involved In Hit & Run With Deputies

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Investigators with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office are trying to identify and locate the driver who ran into a marked vehicle, just as two deputies were getting inside. The incident happened just after 9:30 a.m. on September 28 The two deputies were on a traffic stop on westbound Interstate-20, just east of Mountain Creek Parkway, when their squad car was struck by the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup. (credit: Dallas County Sheriff’s Office) Officials say the deputies were halfway in their vehicle when it was struck. After hitting the squad car the driver of the pickup continued on and and...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Young Woman Who Helped North Texas Police Bring Down Drug Ring Believes She Saved Lives

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It was a North Texas drug organization that included a Plano Police officer, an exotic dancer and a Park Cities mother of 10 children. The kingpin of the drug ring and others got their sentences recently in federal court. But it took the courage of one young woman to help authorities bring it all down who spoke exclusively to CBS 11 News. Lauren Barros says her boyfriend Ryan Pearson bravely fought his addiction for five years before a relapse in December 2018 sent him on a search for Xanax from his apartment in Allen. “He was playing online video games and...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Sherman K9 Officer Jaeger Sniffs Out Meth, THC, Loaded Gun And Cash

SHERMAN (CBSDFW.COM) – A traffic stop on Sept. 27 netted narcotics, a loaded gun and $4,000 in cash thanks to Sherman K9 Officer Jaeger. Who’s a good boy? (credit: Sherman Police Department) His handle, Officer Anderson conducted the stop on northbound US 75 near US 82. The driver, Joshua Todd was found to have an active warrant and was placed under arrest. Officer Anderson deployed Jaeger to perform an open-air sniff around the car. He alerted on the car and 10 grams of methamphetamine, 3 grams of THC, and the gun and cash. Todd is currently at the Grayson County Jail.
SHERMAN, TX
CBS DFW

Lockout At 3 Arlington ISD Schools Lifted, Teen Had Been Shot Nearby

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Several schools in the Arlington Independent School District were put on lockout Monday afternoon Sept. 27, but that ended around 3:00 p.m. CBS 11 News has learned it was around 12:30 p.m. when officers were sent to a gas station near Arkansas and Sherry after  receiving reports of shots fired. They did not find anyone who had been shot or hurt. Later, Arlington Police said they were notified by Medical City Arlington that a 17-year-old man showed up at their ER with a gunshot wound to the foot. His injuries are non-life threatening. Arlington Police said they believe the victim was...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Denton Man Found Shot To Death In His Apartment, Suspect At Large

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton Police Department is investigating the homicide of a 22-year-old man who died from multiple gunshot wounds in his own apartment Sunday night, Sept. 26. The suspect has not yet been identified and is still at large. Police said shortly after 9:00 p.m., officers responded...
DENTON, TX
CBS DFW

Southern Border Patrol Agents Reunite Missing 7-Year-Old Migrant With His Mother

EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents reunited a seven-year-old child with his mother after they separated in a Mission orchard. On the early morning of Sept. 27, a McAllen Border Patrol Station agent saw 14 people crossing the Rio Grande south of Mission. Agents responded to the area and apprehended four migrants. A female Mexican national within the group stated she became separated from her four children in the orchard and did not know where they were. Agents and local law enforcement officers immediately searched the area and located three missing children, however, a 7-year-old boy was still missing.
EDINBURG, TX
CBS DFW

Fight In Dallas Between Two Men Escalates, Leaving 1 With Gunshot Wound

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A fight between two men in Dallas escalated when one of them pulled out a gun and started shooting. It happened at 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 in the 8900 block of Freeport Drive. The victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition. The suspect was arrested, transported to Lew Sterrett Jail and charged with aggravated assault.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Firefighters Find Dead Dog Inside Burning House

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It took Dallas Fire-Rescue less than an hour to extinguish a house fire in the 10600 block of Cade Drive, in Southeast Dallas. They responded just after noon on Sept. 27. When firefighters arrived at the one-story home, they saw heavy fire coming from the front of the house. While efforts were initially made at an offensive attack, the fire progression forced firefighters to take a defensive posture. Despite how advanced the flames were upon arrival, the fire was declared extinguished within the hour. It’s unclear the number of people who were inside the home when the fire began, but everyone was able to make it out safely. Unfortunately, firefighters did find the deceased body of one dog inside the home. Fire Investigators are still looking into exactly what caused the fire. Currently, it is listed as undetermined.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Texas Mother Admits Making Teen Daughter Take Drugs To Throw Off Urine Test

WICHITA FALLS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Wichita Falls mother admitted making her 16-year-old take Xanax pills so the woman could pass off the teen’s urine as her own, according to KFDX/KJTL TV. The pills would hide the mother’s marijuana use, so that she could still receive a prescription for Xanax. Rachel Humphrey (credit: Wichita County Jail) Rachel Humphrey allegedly admitted to a CPS caseworker that she smokes marijuana and that on September 7 she did tell her daughter to take a Xanax pill and on September 9 she texted her to take two more later. The girl told the caseworker her mother takes Xanax...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Retired Police Officers Playing Dual Roles At State Fair Of Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Stationed in booths throughout the State Fair of Texas are members of the State Fair Safety Team. And if they look like guest relations, that’s part of the job description. “I’m asked, ‘Where are the restrooms? How do I find Big Tex? Where are the food stands?'” said Safety Team Member Kenny Sowell. But all 75 team members are actually retired police officers. State Fair Safety Team (CBS 11) Sowell is a former Dallas Police Lieutenant who served 31 years on the force. “I’ve been retired 2 and a half years. We’ve got some officers that retired 20 years ago, and they just...
TEXAS STATE
