Vegas is not fond of the New York Jets entering Week 3. As per usual, sportsbooks are extremely down on the New York Jets after another cold start to the season. The Jets (0-2) are facing a tall task as they aim to pick up their first win of the season against the undefeated Denver Broncos (2-0) in Colorado this Sunday. It marks the Jets’ first trip to Denver since 2017, when the Josh McCown-led squad fell by a score of 23-0.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO