Lady Lake, FL

Lady Lake woman arrested on DUI charge after crash on U.S. Hwy. 27/441

By Meta Minton
villages-news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Lady Lake woman was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a crash on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Jessica Linn Coffee, 27, was driving a dark-colored Nissan at 11:14 p.m. Saturday when her vehicle swerved and struck another car on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near Eagles Nest Road in Fruitland Park, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. She had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. The Nevada native performed poorly on field sobriety exercises.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Drunk Driving#Coffee
