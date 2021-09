Only nine months into his presidency, President Joe Biden has already managed to fail disastrously on just about every front. The coronavirus pandemic is just as big of a problem now as it was when he first took office. His chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal has turned into the most humiliating foreign policy defeat in decades. The immigration crisis at the southern border — a crisis of his own making — continues to escalate. And his over-the-top domestic spending plan is dividing his party and stonewalling his entire agenda.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO