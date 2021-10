I always thought being a Mailman would be a cool job. I suppose I have to call them a "Letter Carrier" now since it's 2021, and Mailman might be considered insensitive. Sure, there is the whole being in the element part of it, and here in Montana, we get a lot of snow. But those jeep-like things with the steering wheel on the other side looks like they'd be fun to drive. Plus, you get to wear those spiffy uniforms, so that's kind of cool as well.

MONTANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO