Charges: Man fled police at 127 mph, caused crash that injured police officer

By Joe Nelson
 8 days ago
Sep 21, 2021

A New Ulm man reached speeds of nearly 130 mph as he fled police traveled the wrong on Highway 169 near St. Peter, causing a crash that injured an officer.

A charging document states that 24-year-old Noah Guttum was suspected of a burglary at a camper at Mill Pond Park in St. Peter on Sept. 16. Officer Thomas Winsell, of the St. Peter Police Department, responded to the park and spotted a red Hyundai, which Guttum got into and sped away from the scene.

Winsell and other police officers and sheriff's deputies pursued Guttum, who accelerated west on Park Row Street and then turned north onto Hwy. 169, eventually crossing over to the southbound lanes of Hwy. 169, going in the wrong direction.

He eventually moved back to the northbound lane and reached a speed of 127 mph. Guttum then again crossed into the other lane and was traveling in the wrong direction, forcing "multiple vehicles traveling south in the southbound lane ... to swerve and brake in order to avoid hitting the Hyundai."

The charges state that Guttum was clocked as traveling at 85 mph in the wrong direction, and eventually started applying the brakes, causing Winsell's squad to crash into the back of the Hyundai "multiple times."

The collision wound up putting an end to the chase and Guttum was arrested at gunpoint by Winsell, who suffered an arm injury when the airbags deployed in his squad.

Charges say that Guttum was in possession of an air soft gun, a container of BBs, a metal baseball bat, metal gardening hoe and multiple CO2 cartridges for the air soft gun. Drug paraphernalia and a .22 caliber rifle ammunition casing were also found in the vehicle.

Guttum is charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, third-degree damage to property, criminal vehicular operation causing bodily harm.

