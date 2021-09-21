CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tuscaloosa County, AL

District Attorney Hays Webb announces he’s running again

By WVUA 23 Digital Desk
wvua23.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb isn’t ready to find another job. On Monday, he became the first candidate announcing a run for the seat he currently occupies. Webb was elected six years ago, and in a statement posted to Facebook he noted he’s had plenty of success in his first term. Some of his accolades include offering alternatives to jail for nonviolent offenders, seeking longer sentences for violent repeat offenders and cleared the grand jury’s 2,500-strong backlog over the course of a year.

wvua23.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

NBA announces it will withhold pay of unvaccinated players

The NBA announced on Wednesday that it will withhold pay for unvaccinated players who miss games this season. “Any player who elects not to comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for games that he misses,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement. The withholding of pay...
NBA
The Associated Press

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Government
Alabama State
Alabama Elections
County
Tuscaloosa County, AL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
The Associated Press

Fighting wave of misinfo, YouTube bans false vaccine claims

YouTube is wiping vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories from its popular video-sharing platform. The ban on vaccine misinformation, announced in a blog post on Wednesday, comes as countries around the world continue to offer free immunizations for COVID-19 to a somewhat hesitant public. Public health officials have struggled to push back against a steady current of online misinformation about the COVID-19 shot since development of the immunization first got underway last year.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

Judge suspends Britney Spears’ father from conservatorship

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has suspended Britney Spears’ father from the conservatorship that has controlled the singer’s life and money for 13 years. Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny agreed with a petition from Spears and her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, that James Spears needs to give up his role as conservator. The move is a major victory for the singer, who pleaded in dramatic hearings in June and July that her father needed to be out.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy