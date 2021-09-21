District Attorney Hays Webb announces he’s running again

Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb isn’t ready to find another job. On Monday, he became the first candidate announcing a run for the seat he currently occupies. Webb was elected six years ago, and in a statement posted to Facebook he noted he’s had plenty of success in his first term. Some of his accolades include offering alternatives to jail for nonviolent offenders, seeking longer sentences for violent repeat offenders and cleared the grand jury’s 2,500-strong backlog over the course of a year.