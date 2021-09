Bruce Berman is stepping down as chairman and CEO of Village Roadshow Pictures, the company behind such hits as “The Matrix,” “Joker,” and “Edge of Tomorrow.” He leaves after a 24-year run. “I am incredibly grateful to have been involved in the inception of VRP and the impact our films and franchises have had not only on popular culture but also on the craft of filmmaking,” said Berman. “I have been fortunate to work with some of the most talented artists both behind and in front of the camera and look forward to taking the experience I have gained and transitioning...

