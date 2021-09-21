CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Sustainably-Sourced Chocolate Treats

By Francesca Mercurio
TrendHunter.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe discount supermarket chain Adli and chocolate company, Tony's Chocolonely, have partnered to create a new line of chocolate bars. The new Choceur CHOCO CHANGER line will be available in all Aldi stores across the UK and come in three delicious flavors - Hazelnut, Salted Caramel, and 70% Dark Chocolate.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

4 New Menu Items You'll See at McDonald's This Fall

McDonald's likes to keep things pretty classic when it comes to its core menu. Big Macs, chicken sandwiches, and McNuggets are the reliable fan favorites that won't be changing any time soon. But that doesn't mean that the fast-food giant doesn't like to adorn its menu and delight its fans with some seasonal limited-time offers.
RESTAURANTS
Eyewitness News

Martha Bakes: Chocolate

Martha takes traditional baked Alaska to new heights with a double dose of chocolate. Learn the technique for creating the warm chocolate center in the chocolate cake on the menu at your favorite restaurant. Plus, a chocolate cream pie with caramel whipped cream topping.
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Salty Margarita Chocolates

Compartes' Margarita Dark Chocolate Bar in Tequila Lime Sea Salt is a gourmet treat that's full of flavors that are rich, dark, bright and uplifting. The alcohol-infused chocolate bar promises to be "your favorite drink in chocolate form" and it speaks to margarita lovers who appreciate balanced flavors. The dark chocolate infused with tequila boasts a hint of lime and flecks of sea salt for a flavorful experience that puts a refreshing twist on classic sea salt chocolate bars.
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Trail Mix Chocolate Bars

In celebration of International Chocolate Day, Purdys introduced three new vegan bars, including trail mix chocolate bars that are full of texture and flavor. In response to changing consumer preferences, the brand created new chocolates that spread joy to a wide range of people no matter their dietary preferences. As the brand describes, "Customers are choosing dairy-free options and are on the lookout for products that not only taste good, but provide them with an experience they can feel good about."
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Bars#Dark Chocolate#Food Drink#Salted Caramel#Rainforest Alliance#Utc
TrendHunter.com

Innovative Chocolate-Infused Strawberries

It is more than likely that you have tried chocolate-covered strawberries—especially during romantic getaways and around Valentine's Day—however, the chances of you tasting chocolate-infused strawberries is significantly smaller. These delicious treats are manufactured by the traditional snack brand Bokksu. In order to make the chocolate-infused strawberries, which carry with themselves...
FOOD & DRINKS
wfla.com

Chocolate Covered Everything

Chocolates by Michelle uses the finest quality chocolate to create masterpieces, producing chocolate items in small batches to ensure freshness and quality. At the New Port Richey, Florida store you can find everything covered in chocolate, like strawberries, popcorn, Oreos, and even potato chips. Michelle Palisi of Chocolates by Michelle...
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
TrendHunter.com

Sugar Cookie Chocolate Bars

Hershey's Sugar Cookie Flavored Bar is a new seasonal treat from the brand's biggest lineup of holiday offerings yet. This bar features sugar cookie-flavored white creme and cookie pieces that are festively colored and fun to eat. Inspired by a beloved seasonal treat, this bar offers the best features of chocolate and cookies in a single format.
FOOD & DRINKS
Durango Herald

Farmers Market: Heart Song Chocolate ethically sources cacao

Like many people, Bubs Buselli loves chocolate. “I love cacao ... it really does bring me joy,” she said. “I love the way it makes me feel; I’ve always been attracted to chocolate. When I realized that I wanted to keep eating it, I thought I should start making it myself and make it the way I want and use high quality ingredients.”
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
tastywoo.com

Swedish Chocolate Cake – Kladdkaka

Kladdkaka is the most popular chocolatey dessert in Sweden that will take your breath away! So gooey, so easy, and really delicious! It takes just 30 minutes to make and it has just 6 simple ingredients. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 cup butter, melted. ½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder...
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Sweater-Shaped Chocolates

Reese's Peanut Butter Ugly Sweater is a new holiday treat that is shaped like a sweater and wrapped in a festively designed foil that resembles a handmade vintage design. Available for a limited time, the treat shares the taste of peanut butter and chocolate in the form of peanut butter creme within a milk chocolate shell. This variation on the classic cup-shaped peanut butter and chocolate pairing from the brand introduces a seasonal shape that promises to delight kids and adults alike, especially those who love to dress up in bold festive sweaters.
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Premium Low-Calorie Chocolates

Sweegen formulated low-calorie chocolates for TeChoco and the premium products share the benefits of chocolate without minimal sugar. The better-for-you confections make the most of natural sweeteners, intriguing flavors and satisfying textures that provide the right kind of mouthfeel for an elevated experience. As part of the Healthy China 2030...
FOOD & DRINKS
gordonramsayclub.com

Chocolate Cookies With Cream Filling

Everybody loves this kind of cookies – they are tasty and fun! Children parties, birthdays, Saturday night movies….you name it! This delicious recipe for gourmet chocolate cookies topped with cream and hazelnut spread will make your day! Am preparing these cookies very often and my husband just can’t get enough of them!
RECIPES
WSLS

Tasty Tuesday: Cocoa Trail Chocolates takes you into a ‘world of pure imagination’ with award-winning treats

COLLINSVILLE, Va. – Months ago, a local chocolatier won our Top-10 poll for best dessert. We figured that this was a great way to show off Henry County as part of our ongoing ‘In Your Town’ series. So, we visited Cocoa Trail Chocolates where owner, Brittany Agee tells us, “My favorite movie as a child was Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”
HENRY COUNTY, VA
The Infatuation

Amara Chocolate & Coffee

Amara Chocolate & Coffee is one of those laid-back places perfect for entertaining the kids, taking grandma out for a coffee, or having a quiet lunch with a coworker who equally needs to decompress. As the name suggests, the Pasadena spot is a tranquil coffee/chocolate shop that makes an award-winning bittersweet hot chocolate, very good Spanish churros, and some Venezuelan-style arepas with plant-based options. The Vegana arepa is a Mediterranean twist on the dish with hummus, chickpeas, roasted eggplant, tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers tightly packed inside the dough. The Orinoco also deserves special recognition for its overnight-cooked pork that’s very tender and pulls apart the moment you sink your teeth into it. The meat pairs nicely with its fried plantains and creamy queso de mano - a soft white cheese that melts beautifully and is good enough to stand on its own, minus the meat or extra fixings.
PASADENA, CA
TrendHunter.com

Date-Sweetened Chocolate Bars

Better-for-you chocolate bar brand Bon AppéSweet is preparing to reveal its fresh new look at Natural Products Expo 2021, along with a newly expanded line of vegan-friendly, zero sugar added chocolate bars. Dairy-free as ever, the brand's chocolates are plant-based and naturally sweetened with dates. The decadent organic, non-GMO, fair...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Associated Press

Circle K Celebrates National Coffee Day with Free Sustainably Sourced Coffee for Customers Nationwide

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2021-- Circle K, the global convenience store chain, will celebrate National Coffee Day on September 29 by offering customers a free cup of hot or iced coffee. The largest convenience store retailer in the U.S. to provide 100 percent sustainably sourced blends across all its locations, Circle K offers consistently fresh coffee through their bean-to-cup machines which allow customers to enjoy freshly ground coffee in every cup.
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Mexican Hot Chocolate Kits

For Día de los Muertos, McCormick teamed up with Eva Longoria, Lilliana Vazquez and Poderistas to create a limited-edition Mexican hot chocolate kit that shares traditions and knowledge surrounding the holiday. The Mexican Hot Chocolate Craft Kits share info about Día de los Muertos curated by the collaborators, as well as all of the staples for making delicious hot beverages. There are Mexican chocolate discs, spices, peppers and extracts, plus a traditional wooden molinillo to whisk the hot chocolate and an artisanal clay mug to elevate the experience of enjoying the beverage. There are also newly released PEEPS Marshmallow Skulls in the kit, which can be used to create a sweet stir stick.
FOOD & DRINKS
thepioneerwoman.com

Chocolate Pecan Pie

When debating the best Thanksgiving desserts, classic pecan pie is often (and perhaps, justifiably) criticized for being too sweet. The solution? Chocolate. In this recipe, cocoa powder and dark chocolate chips add a pleasant, warm bitterness to counter the combination of corn syrup, sugar, and maple syrup. For an elegant and slightly savory touch, sprinkle some flaky sea salt on top.
FOOD & DRINKS
favfamilyrecipes.com

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins

These Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins combine warm pumpkin spice flavors and delicious pockets of chocolate. You will love how quickly they come together and how tender and moist they are!. We love to cook all kinds of recipes, but baking holds a special place in our hearts. Whether you are...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy