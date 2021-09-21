CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

The latest Ben Simmons drama 1 week from the start of training camp

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04FHG5_0c3XbzNe00
Sep 21, 2021

NBA training camps open Sept. 28 and the biggest story across the league continues to be the fate of Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers, or more importantly for Minnesota fans, what Simmons' fate could mean for the Timberwolves.

Simmons, who in August reportedly requested to be traded, "will not report" to training camp next week and "intends to never play another game for the franchise," according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The report adds that Simmons "appears willing" to pay any fines he incurs while sitting out in an attempt to force a trade.

The situation has effectively become a staring contest between Simmons and 76ers GM Daryl Morey. Who will blink first? Keith Pompey, who covers the 76ers for The Philadelphia Inquirer, said on his podcast last week that he's not sure if the relationship between the Sixers and Simmons can be repaired.

Pompey believes the best-case scenario for all parties is to trade Simmons before camp begins, but The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski doesn't see it playing out that way.

"The Wolves really want him, so that makes their pursuit — ideally, with a third team involved — worth examining and taking seriously. If a deal were to happen, I do not see it coming before training camp begins," Krawczynski wrote Sept. 14.

As Krawczynski said, the Wolves could really use a third team to spice up a trade package nice enough to get Morey to bite. Minnesota doesn't have a star player on the block to give the Sixers what they need to remain relevant in a conference led by defending champion Milwaukee and the loaded Brooklyn Nets.

So without a third team, Minnesota's best shot at getting Simmons might be Morey waiving a white flag and parting with Simmons to avoid the distractions, all while still getting a decent haul of players (maybe led by Jaden McDaniels and Malik Beasley) and unprotected first-round picks from the Wolves.

"I don't know that there is a super easy, clean deal that the Wolves have to make," said Krawczynski on Zach Lowe's podcast on Tuesday. "They need Daryl Morey's price to come down a little bit."

Whatever happens, it's about to get a lot louder when camp starts next week.

Comments / 0

Related
basketballinsiders.com

Philadelphia 76ers make shock Ben Simmons trade U-turn:

Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly decided to stick with wantaway point guard Ben Simmons and now expect him to play ball in Philly for the 2021/22 season. According to reports, the Sixers haven’t received a good enough trade offer to tempt them into parting with their star Australian point guard and, with the upcoming NBA season now just a month away, are no longer willing to do business.
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has A Blunt Message For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons has had a rough few months. After a total offensive implosion during the Philadelphia 76ers series loss to the Atlanta Hawks, he has reportedly requested a trade, though so far the Sixers have not found a match. Philly would likely consider a number of deals for Simmons, but...
NBA
basketball-addict.com

VIDEO: Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire gives the business to Ben Simmons

It’s hard to be Ben Simmons right now. He’s found himself in the headlines once again after publicly stating that he wants out of the Philadelphia 76ers. While he has every right to voice his displeasure, exiting the team on the heels of an atrocious performance in the NBA Playoffs won’t make fans very happy. […] The post VIDEO: Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire gives the business to Ben Simmons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ben Simmons wanted Doc Rivers to apologize

The tension between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers appeared to reach a point of no return immediately after the team was eliminated from the playoffs. Doc Rivers contributed to that, and it sounds like Simmons may have expected the coach to face internal consequences. After the Sixers lost Game...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Thinks Philadelphia 76ers Should Make Move For John Wall: “I Think John Wall In Philly With Joel Embiid Is Better Than Ben Simmons In Philly With Joel Embiid”

John Wall’s time in Houston could be coming to an end. Last week, reports emerged that Wall and the Rockets had agreed to trade the former All-Star. Wall had a bounce-back season last year, after spending almost 2 seasons out with a major injury. Wall is an NBA veteran, entering...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers Could Acquire Simmons For 6 Players

It's not a secret that Ben Simmons will likely be moved before the start of the 2021/22 NBA season. The 3-time All-Star has yet to show up for training camp, and things are not right in Philadelphia. It seems like the duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons will not be the key to delivering a championship to the City of Brotherly Love.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Jaden Mcdaniels
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Malik Beasley
ClutchPoints

Sixers’ Bold Ben Simmons Trade Strategy is Actually Genius

The start of training camp is just around the corner, and there is still no telling when or how the Ben Simmons saga will end. Despite formally requesting a trade and threatening to holdout, the former number one pick remains a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. Daryl Morey has actively...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Sixers make groundbreaking announcement amid Ben Simmons trade drama

Ben Simmons doesn’t want to play for the Philadelphia 76ers anymore. Fortunately for the Sixers, one commercial sponsor doesn’t share the same sentiment with the beleaguered point-forward. Amid all the drama surrounding Simmons and the Sixers, the team has locked up a partnership with Crypto. Crypto’s logo will be appearing...
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons Wants Trade To The Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Or Golden State Warriors

Rumors around the future of Ben Simmons are heating up at the moment. In the last few days, multiple reports have emerged that Simmons is going to be traded by the 76ers. Simmons has been on the trading block for quite some time. Despite a strong regular season for Simmons, another poor showing in the postseason has sealed his fate, and he will most likely be leaving the 76ers.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Training Camps#Timberwolves#Espn#Gm#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Sixers#Athletic#Wolves
Yardbarker

Report: Sixers willing to play out season with Ben Simmons on roster

Ben Simmons started a tense staring contest this offseason, but the Philadelphia 76ers are refusing to blink. Beat reporter Tom Moore revealed on Wednesday that the Sixers are expecting the situation with Simmons to get better and for the three-time All-Star to play in the 2021-22 season. Moore adds that the team plans to fine Simmons if he does not attend training camp, preseason and so on, but the 76ers expect him to show up eventually. The Sixers allegedly cannot get any of the five to 10 NBA guys they like right now in a trade for Simmons. The team does not want to trade for draft picks or to make a deal that will set them back in the standings.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley, Shaq get brutally honest on Sixers’ Ben Simmons amid trade drama

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to explore trades for Ben Simmons, with the player himself even saying he will refuse to show up to training camp if he’s not moved. The Sixers want a superstar in return though, which does seem unlikely at this point. Nevertheless, the entire Simmons saga has brought a savage take from NBA legends Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal. Yikes:
NBA
All 76ers

Ben Simmons Shows Off his Shooting in New Workout Video

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to training camp in a few weeks. In the meantime, members of the Sixers are preparing for the upcoming season by doing their own thing and working with personal trainers somewhere other than Camden. Sixers guard Ben Simmons packed up and left for...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons and Philadelphia 76ers Drama Only Benefits Atlanta Hawks

In case you have been hiding under a rock for the past three months, the Atlanta Hawks broke the Philadelphia 76ers 'Process,' and now one of the two pillars of their franchise wants out. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported today what we had heard for some time - Ben Simmons has...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Latest Ben Simmons Speculation

Another week, another report surrounding Ben Simmons’ lack of interest in playing another game for the Philadelphia 76ers. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Simmons will choose not to report to the Sixers’ training camp. Philly, on the other hand, will do everything it can to convince Simmons to stay.
NBA
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
37K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy