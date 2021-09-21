2021 Men’s XC Short Track World Cup Photos and Results from West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The first of two West Virgina University Sports Hall of Fame Inductions scheduled for this fall were held on Saturday morning at the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility on the WVU Football Complex. Eleven Mountaineer athletes in the 2020 class were inducted, including Janáe (Cox) Asbury (gymnastics), Da’Sean Butler (men’s basketball), Janis Denise “JD” Drummonds (women’s basketball), Jedd Gyorko (baseball), Richard “Dick” Leftridge (football), John McGrath (men’s soccer), Tony Robertson (men’s basketball), John Rost (rifle), Clara (Grandt) Santucci (women’s cross country & track), Tom Shafer (baseball) and Ron Wolfley (football).
