2021 Men’s XC Short Track World Cup Photos and Results from West Virginia

Over the weekend, U.S. athletes competed for spots for the 2021 Short Track World Cup Team that will head to four different countries across the world to compete in the four Olympic Qualification events where Olympic quota spots will be earned for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. The first World Cup will be held in Beijing, China on October 21-24, followed by World Cup #2 in Nagoya, Japan on October 28-31. The team will then head to World Cup #3 which will take place in Debrecen, Hungary on November 18-21. The last World Cup stop will be held from November 25-28 in Dordrecht, Netherlands.

SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO