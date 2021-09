Lil Nas X is more than just an outdated meme. After rising to prominence in early 2019 with the hit song “Old Town Road,” the genre-blending artist faced doubt from many who believed he was not a serious musician despite his two Grammy Awards. But in his debut album “MONTERO,” Lil Nas X, known offstage as Montero Lamar Hill, weaves a candid narrative of his rise to fame and his journey of proving his worth as an artist. Interlaced with interludes about romance and his past, the album is a refreshingly honest and intricate look into the world of a rising star.

