CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears Netflix Documentary to Explore Conservatorship

By Elizabeth Wagmeister and Ellise Shafer
Variety
Variety
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eOMMf_0c3XbHz200

A Netflix documentary about Britney Spears is one step closer to reaching the screen, as a trailer teaser for the film “ Britney Vs. Spears ” confirms. In the 18-second clip, Spears is heard leaving a message for an attorney in 2009. A trailer is expected to drop on Wednesday, Sept. 22 and the doc itself on Sept. 28, ahead of Spears’ next court date on Sept. 29.

The documentary is being directed by Erin Lee Carr and has been underway for more than a year. Netflix declined Variety ‘s request for comment on the project, and representatives for Carr did not immediately respond.

The Netflix doc is said to center around Spears’ highly-unusual conservatorship, and will feature key figures in Spears’ orbit. It is unclear, though highly unlikely that Spears, herself, will appear in the project, given how closely guarded she has been from media opportunities throughout the course of her conservatorship. Earlier this month, Spears’ father Jamie asked a judge to end her 13-year conservatorship . Of his daughter, an attorney wrote in the request, “If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.”

News of the Netflix doc follows Hulu’s “Framing Britney Spears,” which was distributed in collaboration with FX as part of “The New York Times Presents” series. That documentary — which focused partly on the #FreeBritney fan movement that has said, for years, that the singer is being held under a conservatorship against her will — caused an uproar on social media and a catapulted interest into Spears’ unusual 13-year conservatorship.

Netflix’s documentary about Spears, which was first reported by Bloomberg months ago, has been in the works long before “Framing Britney Spears” debuted.

From the time that the New York Times doc was released (and after the Netflix project was put into development), Spears’ situation has been thrust into the center of the international news cycle, following Spears giving her own testimony, for the first time ever, on June 23, during her first public court hearing at the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse. Ever since the hearing, where Spears called her conservatorship “abusive,” the singer’s legal battle has continued with unwavering support from Hollywood and fans around the globe, not to mention heightened media scrutiny and fan investigations into each and every legal filing.

Spears has been heavily shielded from media interviews and public appearances throughout her conservatorship, especially in more recent years. Spears alluded to the the media in an explosive statement made to the judge on June 23, where Spears pleaded that for her “sanity,” she “needs” approval to do an interview where she can be heard. “I have the right to use my voice and take up for myself,” Spears said to the judge, explaining that she wants to expose the treatment she claims she endured by her conservators. “I can’t let the public know anything they did to me and by not saying anything, is saying it’s okay,” she added.

Carr, the daughter of the late David Carr, the noted journalist and author, is best known for exploring criminal justice in her projects, which include Netflix’s “How to Fix a Drug Scandal” and “I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth vs. Michelle Carter” for HBO.

Watch the teaser below:

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Monica Lewinsky says the many apologies to Britney Spears are 'long overdue'

Monica Lewinsky, whose infamous affair with President Bill Clinton while she worked as an unpaid intern at the White House made her endless fodder for the media in the '90s, feels for Britney Spears, who kicked off her high-profile career in the same decade. And she's glad to see that, following the success of Framing Britney Spears, people like Spears's ex Justin Timberlake, comedian Sarah Silverman, blogger Perez Hilton and more have apologized for the jokes and jabs they made years ago.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Britney Spears Says Father “Crossed Unfathomable Lines” After Invasive Surveillance Of Singer Reports; Feds Could Get Involved With Probe

“The chickens have truly come home to roost,” Britney Spears said in the latest court filing by the onetime Princess of Pop slamming her father and demanding his exit from the coercive conservatorship that has ruled her life and career for more than a decade. Hot on the heels of scathing documents put in the docket in Los Angeles Superior Court last week by the younger Spears’ main attorney Matthew Rosengart seeking the immediate “suspension” or resignation of the elder Spears, Monday’s filing accuses Jamie Spears of  “horrifying and unconscionable invasions of his adult daughter’s privacy.” A New York Times report...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erin Lee Carr
Person
Britney Spears
Mic

Jamie Spears reportedly wants $2 million to step down as Britney's conservator

According to Britney Spears' new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, her father is trying to weasel an additional $2 million away from the pop star before he agrees to step down as her conservator. You see, Jamie Spears filed legal documents in early August saying he intended to step aside as his daughter's guardian. But he provided no timeline for doing so, instead saying he'd work with the court to ensure an "orderly transition to a new conservator." It wasn't exactly the "Britney is free" moment her fans hoped for.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Controlling Britney Spears’ Acquired by Red Arrow Studios International – Global Bulletin

ACQUISITION Red Arrow Studios International has picked up international rights to “Controlling Britney Spears,” the follow-up documentary to “Framing Britney Spears,” produced by The New York Times and Red Arrow Studios’ Left/Right. The documentary was inspired by a confidential report obtained by The New York Times in which Spears told a court investigator that her conservatorship had devolved into “an oppressive and controlling tool against her.” The new documentary reveals previously un-published details about the Times’ investigation which uncovered an extensive surveillance network created to monitor her every move. “Controlling Britney Spears” premiered last week on FX and Hulu in the U.S....
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Britney Spears's fans urge her to 'get a prenup' — and fiancé Sam Asghari responds

Britney Spears's engagement to Sam Asghari has her concerned fans urging her to "sign a prenup" — and her future husband has responded. The 39-year-old singer, who's in the middle of a conservatorship battle, announced her personal news Sunday on social media. While there were a lot of congratulations being extended, so too was the prenup advice, which also came from Academy Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Britney vs Spears review: Irresponsible, boring and a waste of everyone’s time

In 2007, amid a mental health crisis that was ghoulishly documented by the world’s cameras, Britney Spears fell prey to a media truth: nothing sells papers quicker than a beautiful young woman spiralling out of control. Fifteen years later and she’s at the centre of a different – but also eerily familiar – media vortex: a kind of compassionate exploitation, one that retains the same tawdry voyeurism as before, only wrapped in an illusion of sensitivity.These documentaries and docu-dramas allow us to have our cake and eat it, too: we get to finger-wag at the past, tut in agreement...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship#Fx#The New York Times#Commonwealth#Hbo
Rolling Stone

Britney Spears’ Lawyer Fires Back at Jamie: ‘Reported Alcoholic and Gambling Addict, With Zero Financial Background’

UPDATE (9/28): Britney Spears’ lawyer, Mathew S. Rosengart, fired back at Jamie Spears after the singer’s father objected to anyone replacing him as a temporary conservator as the conservatorship winds down. The comments were contained in a footnote of a legal filing that was otherwise objecting to another Jamie filing about compensating the conservator and the conservator’s attorneys (which Rosengart also objected to). In the footnote, Rosengart rebuffed Jamie’s claim that his potential replacement, John Zabel, was unqualified. Rosengart said Zabel “is a highly-esteemed, nationally-recognized award-winning CPA with an impeccable record of serving in positions of trust — in stark contrast...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

What Britney Spears Tells Us About the Exploitation of Hollywood Child Actors

When Britney Spears attorney Matthew Rosengart appears in Los Angeles probate court September 29 before Judge Brenda Penny and argues for his client’s release from a 13-year conservatorship overseen by her estranged father, the motion stands to correct a wrong that began long before #freebritney, or Chris Crocker’s plea 14 years ago to “Leave Britney alone!,” or even her 1993 debut on the Mickey Mouse Club. The abuse of Spears’ conservatorship, which rendered her the legal equivalent of a child, also speaks to an abuse that threatens many child performers — kidfluencers, TikTok and reality stars, and anyone who lives in...
HOMELESS
Life and Style Weekly

Britney Spears Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Sam Asghari: ‘I Can’t Believe It!’

Heading to the altar! Britney Spears is engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari after nearly five years of dating. The “Gimme More” singer, 39, shared the exciting news moments before the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards kicked off, garnering several congratulatory messages from fans. “I can’t f–king believe it!!!!!!” she wrote via Instagram alongside a video showing off her dazzling new diamond ring on Sunday, September 12.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

Britney Spears shares a rare glimpse into the lives of sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15

Britney Spears is sharing rare insight into the lives of her teen sons. Sean Preston and Jayden James — the boys she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline — turned 16 and 15 respectively earlier this month. Now back on Instagram, the pop star revealed how she celebrated their birthdays as well as some tidbits about their lives, making a point not to overshare.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander reacts to her engagement

Britney Spears’ ex-husband of 55 hours, Jason Alexander, is wishing the “Lucky” pop star well following news of her recent engagement to actor Sam Asghari. “I’m always going to love her,” he said in a new interview. “If she’s happy with Sam and that’s going to happen, I’m happy for her.”
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Britney Spears' Dad Unloads $2.5 Million Property Owned By Pop Star's Estate, Days Before He's Set To Lose His $16k A Month Salary

Britney Spears dad Jamie started selling off property owned by his daughter in the weeks before he’s set to step down as conservator after 13 years. According to official records obtained by The Sun, Jamie sold off $2.5 million worth of land in Louisiana. The property was owned by Britney’s estate, but her father had control over it.
CELEBRITIES
deseret.com

Gabby Petito’s father reveals how he really felt about her boyfriend

Gabby Petito’s father said he didn’t see any “red flags” from Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, before the couple went off on a road trip. Petito, a 22-year-old from Long Island, has gone missing in recent days. She was first reported missing on Sept. 11. She did not return home from a road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. The two spent weeks in Utah, visiting Mystic Hot Springs and Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands and Arches national parks, among other locations.
RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

Variety

32K+
Followers
39K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy