Bethlehem Native, Certified Nursing Assistant Emily Fornos Dies At Age 30

Bethlehem native and CNA Emily Jeanne (Heberling) Fornos died at her home on Sept. 15. She was 30.

Born in Bethlehem, Fornos graduated from Liberty High School, her obituary says.

Fornos then earned her certification as a CNA at Northampton Community College, where she participated in the theater program and sang in choir, her memorial says.

Fornos worked as a receptionist for Moravian Village and in her free time sang on the youth praise team and helped with children’s choir at Bethlehem’s First Baptist Church, her obituary says.

Fornos loved old movies, watching wrestling, cats and theater.

Fornos’ funeral was held Sept. 21 at First Baptist Church on Linden Street in Bethlehem.

Donations can be made in Fornos’ memory to Animals in Distress (P.O. Box 609, Coopersburg, PA 18036 or to Compassion International, Colorado Springs, CO 80997).

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.