CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bethlehem, CT

Bethlehem Native, Certified Nursing Assistant Emily Fornos Dies At Age 30

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qEM2Q_0c3Xb90T00

Bethlehem native and CNA Emily Jeanne (Heberling) Fornos died at her home on Sept. 15. She was 30.

Born in Bethlehem, Fornos graduated from Liberty High School, her obituary says.

Fornos then earned her certification as a CNA at Northampton Community College, where she participated in the theater program and sang in choir, her memorial says.

Fornos worked as a receptionist for Moravian Village and in her free time sang on the youth praise team and helped with children’s choir at Bethlehem’s First Baptist Church, her obituary says.

Fornos loved old movies, watching wrestling, cats and theater.

Fornos’ funeral was held Sept. 21 at First Baptist Church on Linden Street in Bethlehem.

Donations can be made in Fornos’ memory to Animals in Distress (P.O. Box 609, Coopersburg, PA 18036 or to Compassion International, Colorado Springs, CO 80997).

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

NBA announces it will withhold pay of unvaccinated players

The NBA announced on Wednesday that it will withhold pay for unvaccinated players who miss games this season. “Any player who elects not to comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for games that he misses,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement. The withholding of pay...
NBA
The Associated Press

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Connecticut State
Connecticut Obituaries
City
Bethlehem, CT
The Associated Press

Fighting wave of misinfo, YouTube bans false vaccine claims

YouTube is wiping vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories from its popular video-sharing platform. The ban on vaccine misinformation, announced in a blog post on Wednesday, comes as countries around the world continue to offer free immunizations for COVID-19 to a somewhat hesitant public. Public health officials have struggled to push back against a steady current of online misinformation about the COVID-19 shot since development of the immunization first got underway last year.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Linden#Movies#Bethlehem Native#Certified Nursing#Liberty High School#First Baptist Church#P O#Compassion International
The Associated Press

Judge suspends Britney Spears’ father from conservatorship

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has suspended Britney Spears’ father from the conservatorship that has controlled the singer’s life and money for 13 years. Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny agreed with a petition from Spears and her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, that James Spears needs to give up his role as conservator. The move is a major victory for the singer, who pleaded in dramatic hearings in June and July that her father needed to be out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
134K+
Followers
27K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy