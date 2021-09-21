CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rabbet Partners With AvidXchange on Real Estate Invoice Management

By PYMNTS
 8 days ago
Real estate development management software platform Rabbet on Tuesday (Sept. 21) announced that it’s partnering with accounts payable (AP) and payment automation solution AvidXchange on a program to improve invoice management for real estate developers. Through the pairing, Rabbet’s technology will communicate with AvidInvoice, AvidXchange’s electronic invoicing solution, to cut...

