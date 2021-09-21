Rabbet Partners With AvidXchange on Real Estate Invoice Management

According to AL.com, an out-of-town developer paid $875,000 for the former Our Point of View townhome site at 551 East Beach Boulevard in Gulf Shores, according to court records. David Swiger and Angie Swiger of Swiger & Co. Realtors handled the transaction. Also in Gulf Shores, Island Dance Studio has leased 1,400 ft2 of space at Uptown Plaza on East 20th Avenue in Gulf Shores, and Poke Bowl, Sushi Burrito and Boba Tea Co. have opened in Uptown Plaza on the same road, according to Alla Nikitina, property manager with Ryals Realty. Nearby, on County Road 8, RV lot sales are under way in Whispering Pines RV Resort, according to Levi Ehmka of Ryals. In Saraland, Firehouse Subs has leased 1,670 ft2 in the Saraland Crossings Shopping Center at 47 Shell Road and plans to open in early November, according to Amanda Goldman of Stirling Properties, who handled the transaction and represents Firehouse Subs. In Foley, Palm Beach Tans has leased 1,900 ft2 in Foley Plaza at 2135 South McKenzie Street and plans to open early next year, according to Angie McArthur of Stirling Properties. In West Mobile, PJs Coffee of New Orleans has leased 1,344 ft2 at 7449 Airport Boulevard, according to Angie McArthur, who represented the landlord. Justin Toomey of Toomey Property Advisors worked for the tenant.

GULF SHORES, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO