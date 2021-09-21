Cowboys in the NFL: Week 2

LARAMIE -- Since last Sunday, Rico Gafford and Austin Fort have found new jobs, bringing the total number of former Pokes in the pros to 13. Gafford and Fort, who played in Laramie together in 2016 and '17, were picked up by the Broncos and Titans, respectively. Both are currently on the practice squad. Tyler Hall (Los Angeles Rams) and Tanner Gentry (Buffalo Bills) are also on the practice squad. Jacob Hollister could be making his debut with the Jaguars in Week 3.