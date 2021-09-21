CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Large primary, higher ratios keep yields steady

By Christine Albano, Jessica Lerner, Chip Barnett
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTriple-A benchmarks were unchanged top to bottom Tuesday as more than $3 billion of diverse credits were easily priced into the primary while broader market volatility eased and stocks gained ahead of the FOMC meeting Wednesday. With demand strong and steady as the third quarter approaches, the buy-side saw brisk...

