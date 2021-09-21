CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Gophers star Maxx Williams’ big game earned him ‘bragging rights’ in Arizona’s win over his home-state Vikings

Jamestown Sun
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsidering Maxx Williams has many family members and friends who are Minnesota Vikings fans, he picked a good time to have the best game of his NFL career. The seventh-year tight end, who is a native of Waconia, Minnesota, and played at the University of Minnesota, had career highs of seven catches and 94 yards receiving in Arizona’s 34-33 win over the Vikings on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. He figures to be talking about it for awhile.

