COVID-19 updates: 32K+ total breakthrough cases reported in MA

Coronavirus Outbreak

BOSTON — Download the free Boston 25 News app for up-to-the-minute push alerts

Updates from August 2021

Live updates for Tuesday, September 21

25 new deaths, 1,283 new cases in MA

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that there were 25 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 18,094.

DPH also reported 1,283 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 743,950 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that 43,033 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 27,841,784 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Tuesday, 636 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 173 were in intensive care units and 103 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests increased to 2.10% Tuesday, up from 2.00% Monday.

State unveils latest data on breakthrough COVID-19 cases

The state’s Department of Public Health published new data Tuesday on the amount of breakthrough COVID-19 cases - defined as COVID-19 cases in people who were fully vaccinated more than 14 days ago - in Massachusetts.

Per Mass. DPH, there have been 32,345 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Saturday, September 18. That’s an increase of more than 4,000 cases from the 27,777 breakthrough cases reported in Massachusetts as of September 11. The most recent number of breakthrough cases in the commonwealth represents 0.71% of fully vaccinated individuals.

Of those cases, 1,001 resulted in hospitalizations while 217 people with breakthrough cases in the state died, DPH reported.

Monday, September 20

7 new deaths, 4,364 new cases reported over weekend

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Monday that there were 7 new deaths over the weekend among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 18,069.

DPH also reported 4,364 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 742,667 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Monday that 239,375 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 27,798,751 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Monday, 641 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 169 were in intensive care units and 108 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests dropped to 2.00% Monday. That’s a decrease from Friday’s rate of 2.26% and Thursday’s 2.30%.

Friday, September 17

16 new deaths, 2,024 new cases in MA

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Friday that there were 16 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 18,062. Five deaths of people with probable cases of the virus were also reported.

DPH also reported 2,024 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 738,303 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Friday that 107,615 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 27,559,376 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Friday, 704 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 176 were in intensive care units and 98 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests dropped to 2.26% Friday, down from 2.30% Thursday.

Thursday, September 16

DESE says 1,230 students, 190 teachers reported COVID cases in last week

The state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education reported Thursday that 1,230 students have reported positive cases of COVID-19 since Monday, Sept. 13. Additionally, DESE said that 190 teachers have reported positive cases of COVID-19 between September 13 and September 15.

“More than 2,200 public and private schools across the Commonwealth are participating in COVID testing of students and staff members being offered at no cost by the state, either rapid testing, pooled testing, test and stay, or a combination of all three,” DESE wrote Thursday. “This is more than double the number of schools that participated in testing last year.”

There are an estimated 920,000 students -- 185,000 more than were in school last spring -- and 140,000 teachers participating in in-person learning in MA public and private school buildings, meaning that 0.13% of students and 0.14% of teachers have reported COVID-19 cases.

16 new deaths, 1,999 new cases in MA

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Thursday that there were 16 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 18,046.

DPH also reported 1,999 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 736,279 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Thursday that 124,355 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 27,451,761 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Thursday, 675 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 173 were in intensive care units and 97 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests dropped to 2.30% Thursday, down from 2.44% Wednesday.

Wednesday, September 15

15 new deaths, 2,716 new cases in MA

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that there were 15 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 18,030.

DPH also reported 2,716 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 734,280 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that 119,979 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 27,327,406 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Wednesday, 706 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 173 were in intensive care units and 93 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests rose to 2.44% Wednesday, up from 2.28% Tuesday, and up from 2.22% Monday.

Tuesday, September 14

24 new deaths, 1,453 new cases in MA

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that there were 24 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 18,015.

DPH also reported 1,453 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 731,564 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that 65,226 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 27,207,427 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Tuesday, 716 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 172 were in intensive care units and 88 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests increased to 2.28% Tuesday, up from 2.22% Monday.

State unveils latest data on breakthrough COVID-19 cases

The state’s Department of Public Health published new data Tuesday on the amount of breakthrough COVID-19 cases - defined as COVID-19 cases in people who were fully vaccinated more than 14 days ago - in Massachusetts.

Per Mass. DPH, there have been 27,777 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Saturday, September 11. That’s an increase of nearly 4,000 cases from the 23,858 breakthrough cases reported in Massachusetts as of September 4. The most recent number of breakthrough cases in the commonwealth represents 0.61% of fully vaccinated individuals.

Of those cases, 823 resulted in hospitalizations while 194 people with breakthrough cases in the state died, DPH reported.

Monday, September 13

19 new deaths, 4,752 new cases reported over weekend

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Monday that there were 19 new deaths over the weekend among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 17,991.

DPH also reported 4,752 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 730,111 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Monday that 242,837 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 27,142,201 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Monday, 675 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 170 were in intensive care units and 88 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests dropped to 2.22% Monday. That’s a decrease from Friday’s rate of 2.52% and Thursday’s 2.48%.

Friday, September 10

18 confirmed deaths, 1,726 new cases in Mass.

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Friday that there were 18 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 17,972.

DPH also reported 1,726 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 725,359 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Friday that 87,372 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 26,899,364 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Friday, 624 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 168 were in intensive care units and 86 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests increased to 2.52% Friday, up from 2.48% Thursday and up from 2.38% Wednesday.

Thursday, September 9

18 confirmed deaths, 2,096 new cases in Mass.

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Thursday that there were 18 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 17,954.

DPH also reported 2,096 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, up drastically from 1,362 cases reported Wednesday. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 723,633 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Thursday that 84,745 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 26,811,992 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Thursday, 622 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 166 were in intensive care units and 93 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests increased to 2.48% Thursday, up from 2.38% Wednesday, and up from 2.32% Tuesday.

Wednesday, September 8

15 confirmed deaths, 1,362 new cases in Mass.

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that there were 15 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 17,936. One death of a person with a probable case of the virus was also reported.

DPH also reported 1,362 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 721,537 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that 57,955 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 26,727,247 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Wednesday, 622 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 167 were in intensive care units and 93 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests increased slightly to 2.38% Wednesday, up from 2.32% Tuesday.

Tuesday, September 7

State unveils latest data on breakthrough COVID-19 cases

The state’s Department of Public Health published new data Tuesday on the amount of breakthrough COVID-19 cases - defined as COVID-19 cases in people who were fully vaccinated more than 14 days ago - in Massachusetts.

Per Mass. DPH, there have been 23,858 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Tuesday, September 7. That’s an increase of more than 4,000 cases from the 19,443 breakthrough cases reported in Massachusetts as of August 28. The most recent number of breakthrough cases in the commonwealth represents 0.53% of fully vaccinated individuals.

Of those cases, 762 resulted in hospitalizations while 162 people with breakthrough cases in the state died, DPH reported.

12 new deaths, 5,484 new cases reported over holiday weekend

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that there were 12 new deaths over Labor Day Weekend among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 17,921.

DPH also reported 5,484 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 720,175 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that 264,404 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 26,669,292 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Tuesday, 601 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 164 were in intensive care units and 92 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests dropped to 2.32% Tuesday. That’s a decrease from Friday’s rate of 2.43% and Thursday’s 2.45%.

Friday, September 3

10 new deaths, 1,703 new cases reported in MA

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Friday that there were 10 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 17,909.

DPH also reported 1,703 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 714,691 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Friday that 82,838 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 26,404,888 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Friday, 609 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 162 were in intensive care units and 100 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests decreased to 2.43% Friday, down slightly from 2.45% on Thursday.

Thursday, September 2

14 new deaths, 1,593 new cases reported in MA

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Thursday that there were 14 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 17,899.

DPH also reported 1,593 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 712,988 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Thursday that 84,130 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 26,322,050 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Thursday, 595 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 158 were in intensive care units and 99 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests decreased to 2.45% Thursday, down from 2.57% on Wednesday.

Wednesday, September 1

11 new deaths, 1,796 new cases reported in MA

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that there were 11 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 17,885.

DPH also reported 1,796 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 711,395 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that 73,920 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 26,237,920 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Wednesday, 620 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 169 were in intensive care units and 104 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests decreased to 2.57% Wednesday, down from 2.61% on Tuesday.

RESOURCES:

- Massachusetts Coronavirus Information

- Boston Coronavirus Information

- Follow us on Facebook and Twitter | Watch Boston 25 NOW

- Download our free apps for your phone and smart TV