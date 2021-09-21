Metallica Performs Surprise Concert At Chicago’s Metro

Local band Fern and Tiff will perform a free concert in the Fellowship Hall of Riverside United Methodist Church, Sunday afternoon September 19. Tiffany Elaine is an accomplished recording artist based in Beaufort, NC. Tiffany has recorded in Nashville as well as at TeraNote Records in eastern NC. Tiffany’s vocal talent is apparent with her Debut single “Couldn’t You See,” produced in Nashville by Stokes Nielson of Billboard acclaimed “The Lost Trailers. Tiffany is a BMI songwriter and CMA member. Tiffany Elaine performs both acoustically and with her band throughout North Carolina as well as Nashville and has played notable venues such as “The Whiskey Bent Saloon” in Nashville Tennessee, Mum Fest, Carolina Lily Fest and The Brooklyn Arts Center. Tiffany has had several TV and radio appearances. Beginning as a solo artist, Tiffany joined fellow singer/songwriter Fernando Rivera in 2018 and formed the band Now or Never. With the addition of bassist Casper Luna and Lead guitarist Delancy Loftus in 2019 the band expanded and became known as Fern and Tiff. Fern and Tiff are working on an EP album that is targeted to release in 2021.

BEAUFORT, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO