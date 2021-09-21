CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Metallica Performs Surprise Concert At Chicago’s Metro

JamBase
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetallica played the tiny Metro in Chicago on Monday for the first time since 1983. The surprise concert was announced earlier in the day with tickets priced at a mere $20. Last night’s show came just days after the band pulled off a similar feat at San Francisco’s intimate The Independent club. Metallica reeled off a 16-song setlist heavy on classics from throughout their 40-year career for approximately 1,000 lucky fans in Chicago. Tickets were sold in-person only.

www.jambase.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Z94

Metallica Played a Surprise San Francisco Club Show – Set List + Video

Metallica announced a last-minute, intimate club show at The Independent in San Francisco last night (Sept. 16) and played a 16-song set which marked their first full concert performance since November of last year. News of the concert spread quickly after Metallica invited fans to come down on social media,...
ROCK MUSIC
funcheap.com

Video from Metallica’s Surprise Tiny Gig in SF This Week

Metallica surprised fans on Thursday, September 16 with a rare intimate club show at The Independent. Tickets were announced on Thursday afternoon and sold out in minutes to fans with $20 cash in hand (and proof of vaccination). 500 lucky fans were treated to a full set from the band...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
94.5 KATS

Metallica Return With Surprise Club Show: Video, Set List

Metallica performed at a surprise club show last night at the Independent, a small venue in San Fransisco, Calif. This marked their first live appearance with fans in attendance since 2019. They announced the show only a few hours before it was due to take place, noting that tickets would...
ROCK MUSIC
theprp.com

Metallica To Play Special Show At The Metro In Chicago, IL Tonight

Metallica will be back onstage tonight, September 20th for their first show at The Metro in Chicago, IL since 1983. The secret show has since been announced by the band and fans began lining up early, you can read more details on it here. Last week saw the group perform a similar show at the 500-capacity venue The Independent in San Francisco, CA. You can find some footage of that here.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
antiMUSIC

Metallica Rock Intimate Club In Surprise Hometown Show

Metallica played a special intimate hometown concert on Thursday night (September 16) at the 500-capacity The Independent in San Francisco, which was announced at the last minute. The band shared the news via social media, "Hey! Gonna let you in on a little secret, "We're playing tonight at The Independent...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
JamBase

Bob Marley Performs Final Concert On This Date In 1980

On September 23, 1980, Bob Marley held a show in Pittsburgh at what was then known as The Stanley Theatre as part of the Uprising Tour in support of the album of the same name. The concert with his band The Wailers, held at the venue currently called The Benedum Center for the Performing Arts 36 years ago today, turned out to be the last scheduled public concert performed by the reggae legend.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For Whom The Bell Tolls#Ecstasy#The Independent Club#Seek Destroy
JamBase

Tool Announces 2022 Tour Dates

Tool confirmed tour dates taking place around the world next year, beginning in the United States in January. Tickets for the newly confirmed tour dates go on sale this Friday, October 1 at 10 a.m. local venue time. “It is with great pleasure I get to announce our return to...
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Louder Than Life: Metallica surprise fans with full ‘Black Album’ performance; Kirk Hammett joins Judas Priest on stage for “The Green Manalishi”

Metallica surprised their fans last night (26th), during their second set at the Louder Than Life festival performing their 1991 self-titled Black album in its entirety but backwards. These legends have continued to celebrate the record’s 30th anniversary while bringing unique sets during their festival appearances. These legends started the set with “Hardwired,” followed by “The Four Horsemen,” and “Welcome Home (Sanitarium)” before going into the reverse order of the classic LP.
MUSIC
JamBase

Watch Waxahatchee Perform ‘Lilacs’ & ‘Fire’ At Pitchfork Festival 2021

Waxahatchee (Katie Crutchfield) delivered a set at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago on Saturday, September 11. Pitchfork shared video of “Lilacs” and “Fire” from the performance. Both songs appear on Waxahatchee’s latest studio album, Saint Cloud, which arrived in March 2020. For her Pitchfork Music Festival appearance, Crutchfield played...
CHICAGO, IL
JamBase

Steely Dan Postpones October 2021 Concerts Due To COVID-19

Steely Dan rescheduled the first 12 dates of their upcoming fall tour to 2022, “out of an abundance of caution despite COVID-19 health and safety precautions in place” as per an announcement. The Absolutely Normal Tour ’21 is now slated to begin at Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre on October 25. Shows...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
wcsx.com

VIDEO: Metallica Performs at Global Citizen Music Festival

Metallica appeared via satellite during the 2021 Global Citizen Music Festival over the weekend. The band’s performance emanated from Louisville, Ky. where they were headlining the Louder Than Life festival. Their performance included “For Whom the Bell Tolls” and “No Leaf Clover.” (Video of the performance can be viewed below.)
MUSIC
JamBase

Dead & Company Cancels Florida Concerts

Dead & Company canceled the first two shows of their upcoming fall tour. Dates in the Florida cities of West Palm Beach on October 6 and Tampa on October 7 have been axed “due to routing and production logistics” according to a note from the sextet. The band featuring Grateful...
FLORIDA STATE
newbernnow.com

Fern and Tiff Performing in Concert

Local band Fern and Tiff will perform a free concert in the Fellowship Hall of Riverside United Methodist Church, Sunday afternoon September 19. Tiffany Elaine is an accomplished recording artist based in Beaufort, NC. Tiffany has recorded in Nashville as well as at TeraNote Records in eastern NC. Tiffany’s vocal talent is apparent with her Debut single “Couldn’t You See,” produced in Nashville by Stokes Nielson of Billboard acclaimed “The Lost Trailers. Tiffany is a BMI songwriter and CMA member. Tiffany Elaine performs both acoustically and with her band throughout North Carolina as well as Nashville and has played notable venues such as “The Whiskey Bent Saloon” in Nashville Tennessee, Mum Fest, Carolina Lily Fest and The Brooklyn Arts Center. Tiffany has had several TV and radio appearances. Beginning as a solo artist, Tiffany joined fellow singer/songwriter Fernando Rivera in 2018 and formed the band Now or Never. With the addition of bassist Casper Luna and Lead guitarist Delancy Loftus in 2019 the band expanded and became known as Fern and Tiff. Fern and Tiff are working on an EP album that is targeted to release in 2021.
BEAUFORT, NC
JamBase

Fugees Reunite At New York City Concert

Fugees reunited last night at a concert in New York City. The show at Pier 17, a Global Citizen event, was the first time the influential hip-hop group performed together in 15 years. Fugees announced the concert in NYC earlier this week as part of an upcoming tour in celebration...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
JamBase

Watch Fugees Performing Live In Germany In 1996

Legendary hip-hop group the Fugees recently announced a reunion tour, marking their first tour in 15 years and coinciding with the 25th anniversary of their landmark album The Score, which arrived on February 13, 1996. The group led by Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel performed a concert earlier this week in New York City and will officially start the Diaspora Calling Tour in Chicago on November 2.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
JamBase

Billy Strings Plays Surprise Set, Debuts New Song & Welcomes Tyler Grant In Colorado

Billy Strings debuted a new song and welcomed Tyler Grant yesterday at Cottonwood Meadows in Buena Vista, Colorado. Strings also performed a surprise afternoon set at day two of the two-day event celebrating the release of Strings’ new album Renewal. Strings and his bandmates, banjoist Billy Failing, bassist Royal Masat...
MUSIC
JamBase

The Killers Perform On 30 Rock Roof For ‘Tonight Show’

The Killers were musical guests on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The band’s rooftop performance featured “Dying Breed” from their 2020 album, Imploding The Mirage. While on the roof, The Killers also recorded a live rendition of “When You Were Young” from their 2006 sophomore...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy