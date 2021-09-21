CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Lil Nas X Perform a Dark Rendition of ‘Jolene’

By Marisa Whitaker
Spin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Nas X went back to his country roots by covering Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” on the BBC’s Radio 1 Live Lounge. Lil Nas X joins a lengthy group of artists, including the White Stripes, Miley Cyrus, Sisters of Mercy, and Olivia Newton-John to tackle Parton’s classic. Check it out below.

