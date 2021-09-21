JJ Redick Nearly Quit Basketball After His Sophomore Season at Duke: ‘I Don’t Want to Play Anymore, This Is Not Fun’
JJ Redick‘s retirement after a 15-year NBA career brings up mixed memories for fans. On the one hand, Redick turned himself into one of the greatest shooters in league history. On the other, before he even reached the NBA, the former Duke star was one of the most hated collegiate players of all time. That hate was so strenuous for Redick that he contemplated quitting basketball altogether.www.sportscasting.com
Comments / 0