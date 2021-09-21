CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liam Gallagher, whose 49th birthday is today, fell out of a helicopter (but is ok)

By Bill Pearis
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher's 49th birthday -- happy birthday, Liam! -- but unfortunately he's celebrating by recovering from a recent accident where fell out of a helicopter following his appearance at the Isle of Wight festival on Friday. "So check this out I fell out the helicopter last night," Liam shared on Twitter, adding "you couldn’t rite it all good who said RnR is dead Keith moon eat your drum skin out C’mon you know."

Oasis Frontman Liam Gallagher Shares Aftermath of Facial Injury Following Fall From Helicopter

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher mysteriously fell out of a helicopter this weekend, a day after performing at the Isle of Wright Festival. Gallagher, 48, joked that the photo of his facial injuries would be the cover of his next album. The "Shockwave" singer declined to share details of the injury, and instead had fun with his fans whenever they asked what happened to him.
Liam Gallagher cancels Belfast gig after helicopter fall

Liam Gallagher has canceled his Belfast gig after he split his nose open falling out of a helicopter. The 49-year-old rocker was left battered and bruised after he accidentally took a tumble out of the rotorcraft and plunged to the ground following his headline set at the Isle of Wight Festival, held at Seaclose Park, in Newport on Friday (09.17.21).
Liam Gallagher suffers injuries after ‘falling out of helicopter’ following Isle of Wight headline set

Liam Gallagher has claimed he has been injured after falling out of a helicopter.The singer has said he sustained cuts to his face after plummeting from an aircraft following his headline set at the Isle of Wight Festival. The alleged accident didn’t take place on the festival site.He shared a picture of his injured face on social media, and reassured fans that he is “all good”.“So check this out I fell out the helicopter last night you couldn’t rite it all good who said RnR is dead Keith moon eat your drum skin out C’mon you know LG x...
Liam Gallagher
Keith Moon
Liam Gallagher Shares Photo From Alleged Helicopter Fall

Oasis singer Liam Gallagher shares photo following an alleged fall from a helicopter. The picture, shared to Gallagher’s Twitter account, showed the 48-year-old’s face covered in band aids and cream. In the caption, Gallagher assured fans that he was ‘all good’, jokingly likening himself to The Who drummer, Keith Moon.
Noel Gallagher Says Brother Liam — Who Recently Fell Out of a Helicopter — Isn’t Real

Liam Gallagher once famously compared his brother Noel to a potato, and now Noel has upped the ante by taking their feud out of the realm of root vegetables and into the metaphysical, suggesting Liam is “not actually real.” For context, the quip came during an interview Noel gave on the BBC earlier this month, when he was asked whether he would still be up for an Oasis reunion in hologram form — a compromise that would, of course, negate forcing the two feuding brothers to physically interact with each other.  “I did say that once, right, in the press, that I...
Rock Quick Hits: Smashing Pumpkins + Liam Gallagher!

SMASHING PUMPKINS PLAYS 'QUIET' FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE '94: The Smashing Pumpkins played their first show for 2021 over the weekend, headlining Chicago’s Riot Fest. According to NME, the band’s two-hour set included a total of 20 songs included the Siamese Dream track, “Quiet.” The song hadn’t been performed since 1994, the year after Siamese Dream was released.
Noel Gallagher Says He’d Perform Alongside Liam Hologram

Noel Gallagher said he’d be happy to perform alongside a hologram of Liam Gallagher and claimed his estranged brother was “not actually real” anyway. His comments came in a lighthearted interview that followed up on comments he’d made in 2016 about the collapse of Oasis seven years earlier. Back then, Noel said he’d “pay to see” the other members of the band appear without him. “We could start a rumor that I’m going to reform [Oasis] without Liam, and I’m going to use a hologram like Tupac at Coachella," he said.
