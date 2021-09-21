Liam Gallagher, whose 49th birthday is today, fell out of a helicopter (but is ok)
Today is former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher's 49th birthday -- happy birthday, Liam! -- but unfortunately he's celebrating by recovering from a recent accident where fell out of a helicopter following his appearance at the Isle of Wight festival on Friday. "So check this out I fell out the helicopter last night," Liam shared on Twitter, adding "you couldn’t rite it all good who said RnR is dead Keith moon eat your drum skin out C’mon you know."www.brooklynvegan.com
Comments / 0