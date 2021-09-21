CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, KS

Sheriff warns drivers to take caution with harvest underway

By Joey May Hiawatha World
 8 days ago

As harvest is underway, the Brown County Sheriff is reminding drivers to be aware of extra farm vehicles on the roadways. "A lot of the farm machinery and semis with grain trailers take up much of the roadway, especially on rural country roads," Sheriff John Merchant said. "Drivers are urged to drive with that in mind, and to make sure you are aware of your surroundings especially when cresting hills, not knowing what is on the other side."

