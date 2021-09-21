Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Weather Prediction Center has most of the CSRA under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall leading to flooding issues through Tuesday night. Isolated flooding issues will be possible, mainly for flood prone areas that receive heavy rainfall. Isolated showers will be possible into this evening and overnight. Patchy fog and mist is expected to develop late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will stay muggy in the mid to low 70s overnight with light winds out of the southeast.www.wrdw.com
