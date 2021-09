(Bismarck, ND) -- A North Dakota Supreme Court judge is considering an appeal filed by a convicted murderer. Morris Brickle-Hicks was found guilty in September 2017 of the murder of Misty Coffelt and was sentenced to life in prison without parole. His current attorney is arguing that his trial attorney was ineffective after not calling the victim's boyfriend to the stand.

