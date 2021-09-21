CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Julie Doiron, 'You Gave Me The Key'

By Lars Gotrich
NPR
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulie Doiron, right from the jump, captures the shrugging optimism of a blank slate: "There was never a plan / No need to explain / And here I am starting over again." The singer-songwriter's first solo album in nine years, I Thought of You, opens with this top-down road-tripper of an easy rocker – the kind of song heard as the credits roll, our protagonist heading nowhere in particular. "You Gave Me the Key," with its shufflin' rhythm section and a bendy line harmonized by double guitar, choogles along to Doiron's bright rasp tinged with a touch of life's uncertainty.

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
treblezine.com

Julie Doiron announces new album, I Thought of You

Julie Doiron has announced her first solo album in nine years. On November 26, Doiron—a former member of Eric’s Trip and sometimes collaborator with Mount Eerie—will release I Thought of You via You’ve Changed. The album features Daniel Romano on guitar, Ian Romano on bass, and Dany Placard on bass, and the first single is titled “You Gave Me The Key.”
MUSIC
NPR

New Mix: Le Ren, Wet Leg, Ustad Saami, NoSo, More

My favorite new band, Wet Leg, has new music to kick off this edition of All Songs Considered. The Isle of Wight duo's funny, uplifting song is called "Wet Dream." I have many sources for discovering new music, and one is our very own Tiny Desk Contest. NoSo, one of our entrants from 2019, has signed with Partisan Records. Her new song "Suburbia" reflects growing up as a queer Asian American in the predominantly white suburbs of Chicago.
MUSIC
obscuresound.com

Murmur – “Me & You”

A catchy and atmospheric synth-pop track from Oslo-based artist Murmur, “Me & You” is described as “an energetic reminder to trust your instincts and embrace the dualities of life.” Gauzy vocals and a galloping rhythmic backbone linger amidst playful synth tones, rising from laid-back verses into a perky chorus that hooks. The ascending vocals and reflective synths play enchantingly past the one-minute mark, the suave bridge a minute thereafter also entrancing with wordless backing ooh-ing and caressing synths. “Me & You” struts a stylish, well-produced synth pop sound and a melody that easily sticks.
MUSIC
NPR

Eme Alfonso: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

From Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, Tiny Desk is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with an "El Tiny" takeover of the (home) concert series, featuring J Balvin, Camila Cabello and several more musicians from all corners of Latinidad. As you gaze into the space where Cuban vocalist Eme Alfonso performs her...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Doiron
NPR

Tanya Tagaq, 'Tongues'

To witness Tanya Tagaq in person can be a brave, even life-changing event. The mind-bending performance she gave at the Kennedy Center in 2019 is forever seared into my psyche. Tagaq is from a small community in the high Arctic, 300 miles from the magnetic North Pole, and her singular style of improvised vocalizing is rooted in Inuit throat singing.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Looks Stunning In First Post-Baby Photos

Cardi B has seemingly been working her tail off with her trainer after giving birth to her second child a few weeks ago, and she's already looking like she's ready to get back to business. On Tuesday, the rapper attended a Paris Fashion Week event for Thierry Mugler, posing for her first-post-baby pictures and looking absolutely stunning.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
HollywoodLife

Mama June, 42, Spotted In 1st Photos With Rumored Boyfriend Jordan McCollum, 24, In Vegas

Mama June was seen walking alongside her rumored flame Jordan McCollum after exiting a luxury limo while enjoying a four-night stay in Las Vegas. “Mama June” Shannon, 42, was recently photographed with her new rumored boyfriend Jordan McCollum, 24, for the first time while walking around Las Vegas, NV during a trip that started last Wednesday. The reality star and TikTok star walked near each other after exiting a limousine near their VIP hotel on the strip and were dressed to impress. They both looked comfortable while greeting people nearby and were carrying bags while passing by cameras. Check out the pics HERE.
CELEBRITIES
Refinery29

How To Channel Zoë Kravitz’s Tatum-Era Style

Is there anything more satisfying than a hot couple with great style? I don’t think so. When rumours began to swirl on celebrity gossip Instagram Deuxmoi that the uber-cool Zoë Kravitz had separated from her then-husband and was now dating Channing Tatum, many were in disbelief. And without any photographic evidence, we tossed the tidbit aside.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

YouTube Star Mel Thompson Dead at 35

The beauty community is mourning the sudden loss of Mel Thompson. On Monday, Sept. 27, Thompson's husband announced that the YouTube star had died one day prior at the age of 35. Her cause of death was not immediately made public. "Mel sadly passed away yesterday," he announced in a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
districtchronicles.com

Ashland Come Clean To Victoria

The Y&R spoilers preview for September 27 – October 1, 2021, is here! Find out what your favorite Genoa City players are up to this coming week!. Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi) had a secret but he couldn’t keep it and now he has to confess. The walls have closed in and the truth has to come out. Better Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) hear it from him instead of someone else – especially someone like Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson).
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Hard Rock Bands Of The 1970s

There’s just something about the raw energy of hard rock that really gets the blood flowing. Buzzing guitars, pounding drums, and screaming vocals combine to create some of the best, most heart-pounding music you’ll ever hear. Whether it was The Stooges searching and destroying in the ’60s or Guns n’ Roses welcoming us to the jungle in the ’80s, there’s no party like a hard rock party.
MUSIC
Guitar Player

10 Of The Greatest Blues Guitar Tones Ever Recorded

What is it that makes great guitar tone? Gear, player or performance? Actually, it's all of those things and more. Tone is in the hands, but it’s also in the electric or acoustic guitar, the backline, the mic placement, the stage and the pedalboard. It’s within this strange brew that we find greatness, and the raw emotions of blues are positively brimming with it.
MUSIC
codelist.biz

Billie Eilish: Fans Expose The Singer’s Scam After A Grammy Win

On Monday night, the coveted Grammys were once again awarded in the USA. One of the beaming winners was Billie Eilish, who won the trophy in the “Best Shot” category for the second time in a row. The 19-year-old also attracted attention again with her extraordinary acceptance speech. This was namely under the sign of a competitor of Eilish: Megan Thee Stallion.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy