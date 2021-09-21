CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Best States for Homeowners – 2021 Edition

KTEN.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomeownership is often viewed as a fundamental pillar of investing and building wealth. While real estate markets vary from city to city, home values have historically risen over the decades. In fact, home values across the U.S. have increased by nearly 17% over the last year, rising to $298,933 by the end of July 2021, according to Zillow. But appreciation is just one financial component of homeownership. Closing costs, property taxes and insurance also factor into whether homeownership is a good investment for a prospective buyer.

1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has the No. 3 Most Affordable Small Town in the U.S.

There’s no denying Michigan has some fantastic small towns. Now, it’s official, based on a current study. The folks at Realtor.com have put together a list of the most affordable small towns in the U.S. For the study, they looked at cities with a population under 50,000, looked at metrics including median home list prices, year-over-year list price changes, ownership costs as a percentage of income and more. The study also only allowed for one town per state.
MICHIGAN STATE
ValueWalk

Housing Market Check-in: The Good, The Bad, The Hope, & The Hung Heads Among American Home Buyers

Almost exactly forty years ago, in October of 1981, interest rates for 30-year fixed mortgages peaked at 18.45%. Housing affordability, measured by dividing house prices by gross annual earnings, hovered at a history-making low of 62—that means the average American family had roughly 62% of the income necessary to qualify for a home priced at the median in the market. No one thought it was a good time to buy a home.
REAL ESTATE
Homeowners Are Sitting on Record Equity: How You Can Capitalize For Retirement

If you own a home, chances are your net worth has shot up in the last year. Skyrocketing home prices caused by a pandemic-fueled real estate frenzy have led to a scenario where homeowners in the U.S. are sitting on a record $22.7 worth of home equity after gaining $2.7 trillion in equity over the last year, according to a new report. If you’re approaching retirement and looking to tap your home’s equity, there are several strategies you may want to think about, from downsizing to taking out a reverse mortgage.
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

Homebuyers drawn to cheaper areas in Midwest and South

Pending home sales rose in August, following two consecutive months of decline, according to the National Association of Realtor’s pending home sales index report released on Wednesday. And homebuyers with flexibility are keen on more moderately priced regions within the Midwest and South, the report found. Homebuyer contract signings in...
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

These 10 States Have the Highest Minimum Wage

A state minimum wage of $12 or more earns you a spot on the list. There are many ways to keep your personal finances in good shape. However, having a good wage is often the key to healthy finances. Unfortunately, if you're an entry-level employee (or even a skilled employee...
BUSINESS
Marconews.com

The federal minimum wage is $7.25. Which states pay more than that?

The United States has a federal minimum wage. These wage provisions are outlined in the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) as a way to protect workers. The current federal minimum wage, which is $7.25 per hour, went into effect on July 24, 2009. For the last 12 years, this rate has stayed the same. Employers must pay employees based on hourly wage laws, but there are exceptions. For example, employers can pay tipped employees a lower hourly wage.
U.S. POLITICS
KTEN.com

Best-Paying Places for Nurses – 2021 Study

An increasing number of nurses are trading in traditional hospital-staffing positions for higher-paying temporary jobs with traveling nurse agencies. The difference in pay is often significant. The Associated Press reported in September 2021 that nurses working for traveling nurse agencies make $70 to $90 per hour on average, which is two to three times higher than what most hospitals pay their staff nurses. Though looking into an agency may be a great opportunity for some nurses, not all may be willing to travel on a regular basis. For nurses that are looking to put down roots in one area and want to see where they can earn the most, SmartAsset identified the best-paying places for nurses.
HEALTH SERVICES
247wallst.com

The Most Expensive Zip Code to Buy a Home in Every State

The COVID-19 pandemic fueled a surge in demand among homebuyers that is only now beginning to show signs of slowing. This historic demand coincided with low borrowing costs, limited housing inventory, and labor and materials bottlenecks that have been hampering new construction. These factors have pushed home values to all time highs.
REAL ESTATE
Economy
Housing
Real Estate
kmvt

Idaho ranked best state for entrepreneurs

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new study from AdvisorSmith finds that the state of Idaho is currently the best in the country for entrepreneurs and those looking to start businesses. Their study found businesses in the Gem State had 172 new businesses for 100,000 people and have a survival rate of 58%. It also had 371 new entrepreneurs per 100,000 people.
IDAHO STATE
themreport.com

Home Prices Become More Affordable Than Their Housing Boom Peaks

Has released the results of its July 2021 First American Real House Price Index (RHPI) which found that housing affordability continued its decline, as year-over-year nominal house price appreciation reached a record 20%, outpacing the increase in house-buying power compared to just one year ago. The RHPI measures the price...
REAL ESTATE
thenevadaindependent.com

Despite steady population growth in Nevada, some residents are calling it quits and moving elsewhere

The math didn’t add up for Richard Luciano. His quest for a new home with enough room for his elderly parents became a ritual steeped in disappointment. He and his wife scoured the Las Vegas real-estate market for more than a year and a half, watching prices soar and bidding wars become the norm. The prices advertised on home builder billboards? Not even close to reality, Luciano says.
NEVADA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

How Mortgage Debt in North Carolina Compares to Other States

The COVID-19 pandemic fueled a surge in demand among homebuyers that is only now beginning to show signs of slowing. This historic demand coincided with low borrowing costs, limited housing inventory, and labor and materials bottlenecks that have been hampering new construction. These factors have pushed home values to all time highs, forcing many buyers […]
REAL ESTATE

