The time has come. This week, Jasiel Correia will learn his fate as the sentencing date for the convicted former mayor approaches on Monday, Sept. 20. Get caught up as we take a closer look at sentencing recommendations from the defense and prosecution, who both paint Correia in a very different light. In other news, Fall River police face another drug evidence mishandling investigation, a Fall River native and professional singer launches an exciting new venture, and get a closer look at a gorgeous Dartmouth estate that can be yours if the price is right. In case you missed it, here are The Herald News’ top stories from last week according to our readers.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO