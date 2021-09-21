CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Devious licks' challenge on TikTok leads to criminal charges against students across US

By Mike Snider, USA TODAY
 8 days ago

Students across the U.S. are being arrested because of their hijinks committed as part of the 'devious licks' trend , which involves stealing or vandalizing school property.

Begun earlier this month on the TikTok social media platform as students returned to school, students began posting videos of themselves stealing items from schools – from soap dispensers and fire extinguishers to computers and film projectors. In some cases, students have vandalized bathrooms.

Last week, TikTok told USA TODAY it was removing content related to "devious licks," including the hashtag #deviouslicks and "redirecting hashtags and search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior." In response, TikTok users have begun using alternative hashtags and keywords such as #dispicablelicks.

Police across the U.S. have begun arresting and charging students after reports of vandalism and theft. Nine students have been arrested on misdemeanor vandalism charges in Marion County Public Schools in north-central Florida for incidents including hand dryers and paper towel dispensers being pulled off the wall and destruction of a urinal, school officials said Thursday, the USA TODAY Network reported .

Nine students have been arrested on misdemeanor vandalism charges in Marion County Public Schools for incidents including hand dryers and paper towel dispensers being pulled off the wall and destruction of a urinal.

In Kentucky, the Boone County Sheriff's Office reported last week that eight juveniles have been charged in offenses related to the trend – four face charges of vandalism, four face charges of theft, the USA TODAY Network reported .

Boone County School District, located in the suburbs of Cincinnati, has sent a letter to parents and posted a warning about TikTok on its website.

"Please talk with your child/children about respecting their fellow student peers and school property and make them aware we are taking a zero tolerance stance on this behavior," said superintendent Matthew Turner in the warning .

'Devious licks' from Arizona to Florida

In central Florida, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said Sept. 18 it had arrested three Tampa area students for vandalism at schools and posting exploits online, CBS Tampa Bay reported . Those students were charged with criminal mischief. Another student, arrested in a separate incident, was charged with theft, Polk County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Alicia Manautou told USA TODAY.

“When you participate in something that’s damaging school property that tax payers have paid for, then you’ve crossed that line and gone into a criminal act,” Manautou told CBS Tampa Bay.

The Bullhead City Police Department in northwest Arizona has arrested one 15-year-old student for stealing a school toilet paper dispenser, the department said on its Facebook page . "Parents: please talk to your children about the seriousness of this 'challenge'," the department said. The incident was among a roundup of incidents reported by People .

And in south Alabama, a student at Robertsdale High School has been arrested for stealing a fire extinguisher as part of the trend, Birmingham TV station WVTM-13 reported .

After two soap dispensers were removed from a boys’ restroom at Bartow High School in central Florida, policed arrested and charged a 15-year-old student, police say. The incident was first reported by The Daily Ridge news site .

The trend has gone beyond schools, too. The Stafford County Sheriff's Office, south of Washington, D.C., has charged a juvenile with criminal charges for pulling a soap dispenser off the wall at a park near North Stafford High School. Six students are also facing school punishment for leaving the school grounds, the police say.

"Again, we encourage parents to talk to their teens about social media and the seriousness of vandalism to school property," the police said in a notice on their Facebook page .

How 'devious licks' got started

The Know Your Meme site explains that the "devious licks" trend got its start earlier this month when a TikTok user posted a video of themself stealing disposable masks with the caption "a month into school absolutely devious lick. Should've brought a mask from home."

Before TikTok removed it, the hashtag #deviouslick had gotten more than 175 million views, according to Mashable .

TikTok called to Congress

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., wants TikTok to do more to deter the "bathroom challenge" in which students have filmed themselves and others clogging toilets, defacing bathrooms, and stealing and destroying school property such as fire alarms, he said in a press release Tuesday.

“You have a responsibility to delete videos, ban users, and restrict hashtags that glorify property damage and threats to school safety to prevent this destructive behavior from spreading,” he said in a letter to TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew. “While TikTok has taken steps to remove these videos, these actions were too little, too late and do not make up for the damage to schools across the country.”

Blumenthal, who chairs a Senate consumer protection subcommittee, said he expects TikTok to participate in an upcoming hearing on the impact of social media on children and teens.

Attempting to get something good out of students' interest in TikTok is Stephanie Hagerty, principal at Camp Ernst Middle School in the Boone County School District in Kentucky.

She challenged her students to post videos of them helping others and doing good deeds. "We have had the best possible outcome of what started out as a negative trend," she said in a post on Twitter .

Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @MikeSnider .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Devious licks' challenge on TikTok leads to criminal charges against students across US

Comments / 1

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

