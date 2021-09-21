CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Awesome Montana Grizzly Yell Night Pep Rally is Back

By Denny Bedard
 9 days ago
Make it a Get Fired Up Friday Night, Montana Grizzly football fans. The excitement, fun and energy are back this year at the Yell Night Pep Rally. As part of UM Homecoming activities this week, and with the forecast calling for a mostly sunny day with a high of 76 leading to a mild, pleasant evening, plan on attending the annual Yell Night Pep Rally on the University of Montana Oval. Activities get under way at 8:00 p.m. this Friday, September 24, in front of Main Hall.The event is free and open to the public.

107.5 Zoo FM

Montana Seeks First Ever Win on EWU’s Infamous Red Turf

When the Montana Grizzlies released their season schedule, fans knew the game at Eastern Washington would be a big one, but now it has gotten even bigger. The Griz are ranked number four in the nation and the Eagles are just below them at number six. The two undefeated juggernauts will battle it out under the lights this Saturday night at Roos Field in Cheney.
107.5 Zoo FM

Montana Grizzly Football Player Nominated for Academic Heisman

(photo courtesy of University of Montana) The National Football Foundation announced Wednesday that Montana offensive tackle Dylan Cook has been named a semifinalist for the prestigious William V. Campbell Trophy, known as the "Academic Heisman”. Senior Associate Athletic Director Jean Gee, who oversees much of the academic progress and accomplishments...
107.5 Zoo FM

Is Western Montana Ready for a Bucking Good Time?

We're not sure if you will be required to learn all the dance moves to "Fancy Like," but we are betting against it. But you are more than welcome to kick up your heels anyway you choose, and help support the University of Montana Rodeo Team at their annual Cowboy Ball. The Montana Rodeo team's premier fundraising event and largest western event in Montana is happening Saturday, October 09, 2021. Yep, it's back this year and they can't wait to cut loose and have lots of fun.
Montana Football
Montana State
WTF Photos from the Final Night at Missoula’s Fred’s Lounge

Say it ain't so. Missoula's iconic Fred's Louge at the Wye has seen its final dancer, final dollar, final customer. And final Patrick Star!? Yeah, see the photos below. Fred's was always casual, never intimidating, or weird, just a chill place to enjoy a drink and see some fine entertainment. There was never a cover charge or a dress code, and a-holes were always promptly removed. This is how I remember all of my experiences there anyway. I do recall, when we moved back to Missoula in 2000, that there was a bouncer and some security, but the house moms, bartenders, and dancers proved that they could look out for each other and take care of themselves. So the bouncers were gone as quickly as they had arrived.
