375 employees noncompliant with Novant Health’s vaccination requirement

SALISBURY — Novant Health says 375 of its 35,000 staff members are noncompliant with its COVID-19 vaccination requirement. Novant Health operates Rowan Medical Center as well as a number of clinics and practices in Rowan County, but the numbers released Tuesday are spread across all of its facilities — 15 hospitals, 800 clinics and various outpatient facilities. In a news release, the company said team members are considered compliant if they have received the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine or the first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. The company said some staffers were granted a medical or religious exemption.