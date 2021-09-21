This Tinfoil Hack Will Shrink Your Baking Dish

A beautiful cake stand can take your latest sponge cake to a whole new level – often quite literally with the raft of tiered serving plates on the market right now – perfect for whipping up a Bake Off-inspired afternoon tea for friends and family.Having a “cake in the house”, once the practice of 1950’s housewives, is now swinging back into fashion. A domed cake stand, then, can be the perfect vessel for which to keep your bake fresh, covered and most importantly seen, by an admiring flow of visitors. Standard cake stands, meanwhile, simply compliment the effort you’ve gone...

RESTAURANTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO